EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Truths Behind Nicole Kidman's Bust-Up With Her Ex Tom Cruise As She Deals With Another Failed Marriage

Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from Urban, 57, last week after months of speculation the pair was living apart.

Nicole Kidman has famously faced heartbreak before, and as her 19-year marriage to Keith Urban appears to collapse, memories of her split from Tom Cruise have resurfaced – a break-up RadarOnline.com has all the details on.

Kidman and Cruise first met in 1989 while filming Days of Thunder. They married a year later, adopting daughter Isabella, now 32, and son Connor, 30, during their time together.

A source said: "Nicole believed everything with Tom was ideal, so when he filed for divorce it completely blindsided her.

But decades earlier, her marriage to Cruise, now 63, also ended abruptly when he walked away after 11 years together, leaving her reeling.

Kidman has discussed her age when she was married to Cruise.

Reflecting years later, Kidman said: "I thought our life together was perfect. It took me a very long time to heal. It was a shock to my system. We were in a bubble, just the two of us.

"We became very dependent on one another. I was reeling with Tom. I would have gone to the ends of the earth for him.... I was totally smitten – I fell madly, passionately in love."

She also admitted her age had shaped her view of the marriage.

"I was a child, really, when I got married," she said. "And I needed to grow up."

Reports have long linked the split to Kidman's unwillingness to commit to the Church of Scientology, of which Cruise is a member.