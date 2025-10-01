Trump Admits He Struggles Descending Stairs During Bizarre Rant... As Rumors Prez, 79, is Suffering From Dementia Ramp Up
Oct. 1 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has fueled dementia rumors with his latest unhinged rant in which he confessed to struggling to walk down flights of stairs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump bizarrely joked about falling down stairs being a top risk as president while addressing a room full of elite US military officials, who had been summoned to the Marine Corps base in Quantico for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's rollout of controversial new military standards.
Trump Says He Has to Walk 'Very Slowly' on Stairs
At one point in his jumbled speech to the nation's top military brass, Trump took a dig at former President Joe Biden, 82.
After several incidents of Biden visibly struggling to navigate stairs, the 82-year-old began wearing special shoes for support.
Trump mocked in his Quantico speech: "Every day, the guy's falling down stairs. I'm very careful. You know, when I walk downstairs – like I'm on stairs like these stairs – I walk very slowly.
"Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn't work out well... Just walk nice and easy. You don't have to set any record."
'Dementia Don' Accusations Ramp Up
Trump's Quantico speech was the latest incident to be highlighted by critics who claimed the 79-year-old is unfit for office.
One X user shared a clip of Trump rambling about descending stairs the caption, "Trump's dementia takes more detours than a lost Uber driver."
Another wrote: "At this point 10:19 EST during Trump's hideous speech to generals and admirals at Quantico, he has begun slurring and struggling to pronounce words. The generals and admirals are witnessing that we don't have a commander and chief, we have a dementia patient in the White House."
Gov. Pritzker Calls For Trump's Removal From Oval Office
While Trump's rare admission of his mobility concerns was shocking, it was far from the most eyebrow-raising comment he made during the nearly hour-long speech.
Trump told his top generals and officers, "America is under invasion from within," and doubled down on his promise to deploy National Guard troops to Democratic-run cities across the country.
After Trump suggested Chicago could be used as "training grounds for our military," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called for the president to be removed from office, citing concerns for his health because "there is something genuinely wrong with this man."
Pritzker added: "It appears that Donald Trump not only has dementia set in, but he's copying tactics of Vladimir Putin.
"Sending troops into cities, thinking that that's some sort of proving ground for war, or that indeed there's some sort of internal war going on in the United States, is just, frankly, insane, and I'm concerned for his health."
"There is something genuinely wrong with this man, and the 25th Amendment ought to be invoked," he added.
Trump Poorly Conceals Concerning Bruises on Hands
This isn't the first time Trump has sparked concern for his mental and physical health.
After photos of the president's swollen ankles went viral, the White House announced Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that impacted blood flow.
Trump has also been photographed with unusual bruising on his hands, which appeared to be poorly concealed with makeup.
The White House dismissed visible bruises as the result of the Commander-in-Chief shaking so many hands.