Trump Admits He Struggles Descending Stairs During Bizarre Rant... As Rumors Prez, 79, is Suffering From Dementia Ramp Up

At one point in his jumbled speech to the nation's top military brass, Trump took a dig at former President Joe Biden, 82.

After several incidents of Biden visibly struggling to navigate stairs, the 82-year-old began wearing special shoes for support.

Trump mocked in his Quantico speech: "Every day, the guy's falling down stairs. I'm very careful. You know, when I walk downstairs – like I'm on stairs like these stairs – I walk very slowly.

"Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn't work out well... Just walk nice and easy. You don't have to set any record."