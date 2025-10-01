EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Slowly Inducting' New Love Ana de Armas Into His Beloved Scientology Church — And Actress is 'All In' As She 'Agrees to Marriage'

Since then they have enjoyed private getaways, including a trip to Vermont, and Cruise has introduced de Armas to his close circle.

Those in his orbit now say marriage is on the horizon, with the actress "all in" after dedicating time to studying the church he has championed for decades.

One source told us: "Tom has always been upfront that Scientology comes first in his life, and Ana hasn't pushed back – she's welcomed it.

"She's been sitting down with leading members of the church and taking a real interest. "For Tom, that means the world. He feels he's finally with someone who won't just tolerate his beliefs, but actually embrace them."