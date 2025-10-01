Your tip
Tom Cruise
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Slowly Inducting' New Love Ana de Armas Into His Beloved Scientology Church — And Actress is 'All In' As She 'Agrees to Marriage'

tom cruise ana de armas
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is said to be preparing to marry Ana de Armas, and is having her embrace his infamous devotion to Scientology.

Oct. 1 2025, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Tom Cruise is said to be preparing to marry Ana de Armas, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the actress is embracing his infamous devotion to Scientology – and is happy to be welcomed into the controversial faith.

The 63-year-old actor and the 37-year-old Ballerina star first went public as a couple earlier this year after being spotted together on Valentine's Day.

Article continues below advertisement

Ana's Introduction To Scientology

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Cruise has introduced de Armas to his close circle.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then they have enjoyed private getaways, including a trip to Vermont, and Cruise has introduced de Armas to his close circle.

Those in his orbit now say marriage is on the horizon, with the actress "all in" after dedicating time to studying the church he has championed for decades.

One source told us: "Tom has always been upfront that Scientology comes first in his life, and Ana hasn't pushed back – she's welcomed it.

"She's been sitting down with leading members of the church and taking a real interest. "For Tom, that means the world. He feels he's finally with someone who won't just tolerate his beliefs, but actually embrace them."

Article continues below advertisement

Embracing Scientology

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed she's 'ready' to marry Tom.

Article continues below advertisement

Another insider said: "Ana has been open with friends that she's ready to marry Tom and that she's genuinely pleased to be embraced by Scientology.

"This isn't an act for his sake – she's truly comfortable getting involved. Some expected her to hold back, but she's made it clear she's confident in her choice and fully committed to the path she's taking."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Cruise was married three times before.

Article continues below advertisement

Cruise, who has previously credited Scientology with saving his life, was married three times before – to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes – and all three relationships were closely linked to his religious devotion.

Holmes filed for divorce in 2012, with fears over their daughter Suri's involvement in Scientology cited at the time.

This time, however, those close to Cruise say he is determined to ensure there are no doubts about de Armas' commitment.

Article continues below advertisement

Not Reliving Past Mistakes

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

The actor is 'determined not to relive the mistakes of his marriage to Katie.'

One Hollywood associate said: "Tom is determined not to relive the mistakes of his marriage to Katie. He believes Ana is showing her commitment in ways he hasn't seen before. He's urged her to fully engage with his world, and she's embraced that. It's convinced him he can move forward and speak openly about marriage."

For her part, de Armas has reorganized her life to match her partner's strict lifestyle. Friends say she has adjusted her routines, workouts and diet to keep pace with Cruise's famously disciplined schedule.

A source said: "Ana has reshaped her whole life around Tom, and she insists she’s happier than ever. "She puts total faith in him and feels there's no need to hesitate. For her, it's all about creating a future with Tom – and embracing Scientology is just one part of that commitment."

Cruise's peers within the church have reportedly given their approval.

One insider added: "Ana has won over everyone around Tom. His children are fond of her, the church has welcomed her, and Tom takes pride in how warmly she's been received. That kind of approval matters a great deal to him, and it's only deepened his determination to marry her."

