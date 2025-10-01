Your tip
Candace Owens

Candace Owens Alleges 'Federal Government Is Lying About Everything' Involving Charlie Kirk Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson... and Claims 'He Never Stepped Foot on Utah Campus'

Candace Owens has claimed the 'federal government is lying' about Charlie Kirk assassin suspect Tyler Robinson.

Oct. 1 2025

Candace Owens has made shocking new claims about Charlie Kirk assassin suspect Tyler Robinson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to Owens, Robinson, who was accused of assassinating the conservative activist, was "bewildered when he learned about bullet carvings."

Following the shooting, reports surfaced claiming the bullets were engraved with “transgender and anti-fascist ideology."

Candace Owens Claims Tyler Robinson's Dad Doesn't Think He's Guilty

Tyler Robinson's dad believes he's innocent, Candace Owens claimed.

She also claimed while the gun involved in the killing of Kirk did belong to Robinson's family, he was not a gun enthusiast. She also cast doubt on the authenticity of text messages that surfaced between Robinson and his transgender lover, Lance Twiggs.

Owens also claimed Robinson’s father does not believe his son is guilty, which is a stark contrast to reports claiming he encouraged Robinson to turn himself in.

Rather, Owens claimed a family friend alerted them about how Robinson had already been named as the person who killed Kirk.

"How did Tyler Robinson turn himself in, as we were told, but also never confessed?" Owens asked. "Did he actually author those absurd fed messages? Because I'm thinking, no. Lastly, what was he doing at Dairy Queen? Doesn't really quite fit into our timeline."

Candace Owens Claims Tyler Robinson 'Never Confessed to This Crime' of Assassinating Charlie Kirk

Candace Owens alleged the text messages were not written by Tyler Robinson according to intel she was told.

Owens went on to reiterate Robinson allegedly "never confessed to this crime" and is "still is pleading innocence on the shooting."

"In fact, I was told that he was bewildered by the idea that he carved casings," she claimed. "I should be clear, he does not dispute the fact that it is his gun at all. It is his gun. But Tyler is not exactly a gun enthusiast."

As far as the text messages go, Owens claimed she’s been "told Robinson was not the author of them."

"What text messages? He has no idea where these messages came from, believes that they are therefore entirely fictionalized,” she claimed.

“It turns out, you're going to be shocked, that he doesn't actually use words like vehicle, which should come as no surprise to anyone that has a brain. By the way, I'm sure you caught this, but there's old footage of Tyler Robinson that is now circulating from a car accident that he had.”

Candace Owens Claims Tyler Robinson 'Has Never Even Been to the UVU Campus'

Candace Owens said the notion Tyler Robinson's dad turned him in is 'complete fiction.'

Aside from speaking about Robinson on her YouTube channel, Owens also addressed him on her social media.

“Tyler Robinson is not suicidal,” she recently claimed on her Instagram Story. “The entire narrative that was placed in the media about him having been suicidal is completely fictional, as are many other aspects of what we have been told.”

After claiming the notion Robinson’s father turned him in is “complete fiction,” she then made another stunning allegation.

“To the contrary, Tyler Robinson maintains his innocence and has never even been to the UVU campus,” she claimed. “There are absolutely zero photos or videos that the campus can produce to the contrary. Which is why they have produced nothing other than a blurry image in which Tyler’s family knows is not him.” She then again reiterated she wants to make it "clear" Robinson allegedly “never once expressed a suicidal thought.”

Candace Owens Alleges the Government 'Is Lying' About Things Regarding Tyler Robinson

According to Candace Owens, the fact that 'it is' Tyler Robinson's gun is the only thing the federal government has said that's true.

“The federal government is lying about absolutely everything other than the fact that it is his gun,” she claimed.

Owens concluded with the following claims: "Not that we needed further substantiation but Tyler Robinson did not author those discord messages. I would like to again stress that he has never been to UVU campus, but (and I need to confirm this later I believe he was AROUND the campus that day.

"I will have more on this later but I wanted to immediately publish that the Tyler Robinson suicide narrative, plus the ‘dad that did the right thing after realizing his son was guilty’ is a federal concoction."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Charlie was at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his Turning Point USA fall 2025 tour.

About 20 minutes into his event, he was shot in the neck. After being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Tyler Robinson was taken into custody on September 13 and charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.

He recently appeared in court for the second time on September 29, and prosecutors insisted there’s a "substantial" amount of evidence.

