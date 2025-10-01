Candace Owens Alleges 'Federal Government Is Lying About Everything' Involving Charlie Kirk Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson... and Claims 'He Never Stepped Foot on Utah Campus'

Candace Owens has made shocking new claims about Charlie Kirk assassin suspect Tyler Robinson, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to Owens, Robinson, who was accused of assassinating the conservative activist, was "bewildered when he learned about bullet carvings." Following the shooting, reports surfaced claiming the bullets were engraved with “transgender and anti-fascist ideology."

Candace Owens Claims Tyler Robinson's Dad Doesn't Think He's Guilty

Source: MEGA Tyler Robinson's dad believes he's innocent, Candace Owens claimed.

She also claimed while the gun involved in the killing of Kirk did belong to Robinson's family, he was not a gun enthusiast. She also cast doubt on the authenticity of text messages that surfaced between Robinson and his transgender lover, Lance Twiggs. Owens also claimed Robinson’s father does not believe his son is guilty, which is a stark contrast to reports claiming he encouraged Robinson to turn himself in. Rather, Owens claimed a family friend alerted them about how Robinson had already been named as the person who killed Kirk. "How did Tyler Robinson turn himself in, as we were told, but also never confessed?" Owens asked. "Did he actually author those absurd fed messages? Because I'm thinking, no. Lastly, what was he doing at Dairy Queen? Doesn't really quite fit into our timeline."

Candace Owens Claims Tyler Robinson 'Never Confessed to This Crime' of Assassinating Charlie Kirk

Source: @realcandaceo/YouTube Candace Owens alleged the text messages were not written by Tyler Robinson according to intel she was told.

Owens went on to reiterate Robinson allegedly "never confessed to this crime" and is "still is pleading innocence on the shooting." "In fact, I was told that he was bewildered by the idea that he carved casings," she claimed. "I should be clear, he does not dispute the fact that it is his gun at all. It is his gun. But Tyler is not exactly a gun enthusiast." As far as the text messages go, Owens claimed she’s been "told Robinson was not the author of them." "What text messages? He has no idea where these messages came from, believes that they are therefore entirely fictionalized,” she claimed. “It turns out, you're going to be shocked, that he doesn't actually use words like vehicle, which should come as no surprise to anyone that has a brain. By the way, I'm sure you caught this, but there's old footage of Tyler Robinson that is now circulating from a car accident that he had.”

Candace Owens Claims Tyler Robinson 'Has Never Even Been to the UVU Campus'

Source: MEGA Candace Owens said the notion Tyler Robinson's dad turned him in is 'complete fiction.'

Aside from speaking about Robinson on her YouTube channel, Owens also addressed him on her social media. “Tyler Robinson is not suicidal,” she recently claimed on her Instagram Story. “The entire narrative that was placed in the media about him having been suicidal is completely fictional, as are many other aspects of what we have been told.” After claiming the notion Robinson’s father turned him in is “complete fiction,” she then made another stunning allegation. “To the contrary, Tyler Robinson maintains his innocence and has never even been to the UVU campus,” she claimed. “There are absolutely zero photos or videos that the campus can produce to the contrary. Which is why they have produced nothing other than a blurry image in which Tyler’s family knows is not him.” She then again reiterated she wants to make it "clear" Robinson allegedly “never once expressed a suicidal thought.”

Candace Owens Alleges the Government 'Is Lying' About Things Regarding Tyler Robinson

Source: MEGA According to Candace Owens, the fact that 'it is' Tyler Robinson's gun is the only thing the federal government has said that's true.