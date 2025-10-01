EXCLUSIVE: Inside Dramatic 'RHONY' Cast 'Shakeup Plans' as Fans 'Hope' Original Stars Finally Return to Bravo Show — Viewers 'Don't Like to Keep Meeting New People'
After Bravo switched up the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, firing all of the original stars after Season 13, could another dramatic cast shakeup be on the horizon?
With photos of old cast members hanging out often appearing on social media lately, speculation has continued to grow that something is brewing in terms of them returning, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal where things stand.
Continuing to Add New Women to 'RHONY' Gives the Audience 'Fatigue'
According to a source, fans, sadly, shouldn’t get their hopes up.
"There's a lot of hope and speculation from fans, but from what the OG cast members are hearing, Bravo is filming with some of the new women and adding even more new women to the mix,” an insider claimed.
They noted this may not be the best move, as the audience "doesn’t like to keep meeting new people."
“It gives them fatigue,” the source added, alluding to the audience wanting to continue to follow stories of women they've followed for years rather than women they don't know.
Will Bravo Mix the New and Old 'RHONY' Women Together?
The source also made a suggestion that would make fans happy, though it doesn't sound like Bravo is pursuing that option.
"It would be amazing for them to keep some of the new women and put some of the original girls back in the mix with them," they said.
Aside from that, there has been speculation that the OG RHONY women could return in a legacy spinoff that could be announced at BravoCon in November. While that was initially in development years ago, it ended up not coming to fruition. Instead, one season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip focused on them.
Could a New 'RHONY' Legacy Show Be on the Way?
So could the women finally be returning for a new spin-off?
"The women haven’t heard anything," the source claimed.
As for why the legacy reboot never ended up happening, RadarOnline.com reported it had to do with Jill Zarin holding out during negotiations.
In an interview in 2023, Zarin revealed she wanted to be paid as much as the other women, something she deemed fair.
Jill Zarin Bowed Out of the Originally Planned 'RHONY' Legacy Show
"I got a phone call from one of the housewives yesterday telling me that people are saying that I shouldn't be running around saying that and that they should be getting more than me because they've been on the show longer," she shared, adding, "And I'm like, 'You know what? That's okay. You can think that – not true. You wouldn't be on it if I wasn't on the show.'"
"I think this was my time, and they should pay us all equally," she declared. "And if they don't want to, that's perfectly fine – just don't include me."
While Zarin bowed out, original cast member Luann de Lesseps said she still had hope something would happen.
"I always said, 'Never count out the Countess,' but in this case, it’s, 'Never count out the New York City Housewives,'" she told a media outlet at the time, insisting she has "no doubt they’ll find a way to bring the OG's and beloved New York City Housewives back together again."
Bravo does not comment on casting for The Real Housewives.