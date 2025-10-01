EXCLUSIVE: Inside Dramatic 'RHONY' Cast 'Shakeup Plans' as Fans 'Hope' Original Stars Finally Return to Bravo Show — Viewers 'Don't Like to Keep Meeting New People'

"I got a phone call from one of the housewives yesterday telling me that people are saying that I shouldn't be running around saying that and that they should be getting more than me because they've been on the show longer," she shared, adding, "And I'm like, 'You know what? That's okay. You can think that – not true. You wouldn't be on it if I wasn't on the show.'"

"I think this was my time, and they should pay us all equally," she declared. "And if they don't want to, that's perfectly fine – just don't include me."

While Zarin bowed out, original cast member Luann de Lesseps said she still had hope something would happen.

"I always said, 'Never count out the Countess,' but in this case, it’s, 'Never count out the New York City Housewives,'" she told a media outlet at the time, insisting she has "no doubt they’ll find a way to bring the OG's and beloved New York City Housewives back together again."

Bravo does not comment on casting for The Real Housewives.