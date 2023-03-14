Jill Zarin Stands Behind 'RHONY: Legacy' Negotiation Holdout: 'I Started The Show'

When reporter Ricky Cornish told her she should be paid just as much as the other RHONYs, Jill didn't hesitate to spill the tea.

"I got a phone call from one of the housewives yesterday telling me that people are saying that I shouldn't be running around saying that and that they should be getting more than me because they've been on the show longer," she revealed, adding, "And I'm like, 'You know what? That's okay. You can think that — not true. You wouldn't be on it if I wasn't on the show.'"