Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Cries Their Father Thomas, 81, is 'Trapped' In High-Rise After Deadly Philippines Earthquake — 'He Can't Walk Down 19 Flights of Stairs!'

Thomas Markle moved to Southeast Asia earlier this year, as his family feud with the Duchess of Sussex continues. On Wednesday, October 1, Meghan's half-sister Samantha tweeted that her 81-year-old dad was unable to escape the high-rise building.

"My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake, and he can’t walk and he is trapped," she said.

"As of today, he is OK, and making plans to get out of that building. They seem to be safe for now, and hopefully, there will be no serious aftershocks. Provisions are being made so that he won’t be trapped in a similar situation again. God bless and stay safe, everyone!"

Thomas tried to ease concerns with a message of his own, saying: "Please don’t worry about me, everything is okay."