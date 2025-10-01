EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Considering 'Patching Things Up' With Melissa and Joe Gorga After Explosive Feud... As Her Future on Bravo Show Remains Up In The Air

During an appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, Teresa was probed about coexisting with Melissa, Joe, and Margaret Josephs .

Teresa said 'never say never' in regards to making up with Joe and Melissa.

Fans were stunned when she replied, "Never say never."

While some reports claimed it was a "desperate" move, made in a bid to secure her spot on RHONJ when it inevitably returns, Teresa spoke out on her Turning the Tables podcast to insist that wasn’t the case.

"The thing is, before I was very adamant – and I was just like absolutely not," Teresa said. "And I know everyone’s saying now, 'Oh my god, she's saying it now 'cause she's desperate. She needs a job.' That’s not the case. There's things that... there's reasons why I’m saying that. It's like an olive branch. Now I'm just saying, 'Never say never.' That's it."

"I'm just saying my door is cracked open,” she added. "I just said, 'Never say never.'"