EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Considering 'Patching Things Up' With Melissa and Joe Gorga After Explosive Feud... As Her Future on Bravo Show Remains Up In The Air
Oct. 1 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is sincere about being open to making up with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During an appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, Teresa was probed about coexisting with Melissa, Joe, and Margaret Josephs.
Teresa Giudice Said Her 'Door Is Cracked Open' To Potentially Reconciling With Her Family
Fans were stunned when she replied, "Never say never."
While some reports claimed it was a "desperate" move, made in a bid to secure her spot on RHONJ when it inevitably returns, Teresa spoke out on her Turning the Tables podcast to insist that wasn’t the case.
"The thing is, before I was very adamant – and I was just like absolutely not," Teresa said. "And I know everyone’s saying now, 'Oh my god, she's saying it now 'cause she's desperate. She needs a job.' That’s not the case. There's things that... there's reasons why I’m saying that. It's like an olive branch. Now I'm just saying, 'Never say never.' That's it."
"I'm just saying my door is cracked open,” she added. "I just said, 'Never say never.'"
Teresa Giudice Isn't Desperate When Saying She Wants To Potentially Make Up With Her Family
An insider exclusively spoke to RadarOnline.com to insist Teresa is being genuine with what she's saying.
"The thing that stinks is this does come off as her looking desperate for wanting to make up with Joe and Melissa," the source shared, alluding to reports test filming had occurred for the new season without Teresa, and she is just using this as a way to get back on the show.
"But that's truly not the case at all," they claimed.
Gia Giudice 'Made' Teresa 'Agree' to Stop 'Fighting'
Teresa is currently appearing on Special Forces, and the source explained her time on that show inspired her to want to rekindle with her family.
“On the show, her daughter Gia Giudice made her agree that stopping fighting would be best for everyone," they shared. "So when she was doing an interview promoting the show and was asked about Joe and Melissa, she gave the answer she did."
"She just didn’t articulate it clearly," they added, reiterating she truly is being genuine.
Will Teresa Giudice Be Back on 'RHONJ?'
As far as her future on RHONJ, which many reports have pointed out doesn’t appear to be a guarantee at this point, the source shared she "hasn't heard anything yet."
"But Teresa is strong," they added. "She will be fine whichever way this works out. Like she always says, if it turns out to be a no, god's rejection is god’s protection."
Aside from rumblings Teresa may not be back on the show, reports have claimed Melissa, Margaret, and Dolores Catania are set to return.
Bravo does not comment on casting regarding upcoming seasons of their shows.