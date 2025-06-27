EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen 'Scrambling' to Save 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' — As Show Is Stuck on 'Deep Pause' in 'Casting Limbo'
Andy Cohen is said to be "scrambling" to save The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reality show has been stuck in a casting limbo after a messy "deep pause," and sources claim Bravo has no clear plan on how to move forward.
Panic Button
A Bravo insider told RadarOnline.com: "They've hit the panic button.
"The last thing Andy wants is another RHONY-style reboot disaster, but the current cast? It's not working. And they know it."
During a recent appearance on The View, Cohen, 57, who serves as an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, was put in the hot seat when co-host Alyssa Farah asked if RHONJ was on a pause or not.
He explained: "It was really on a deep pause, and we are actively there casting and looking at the future of what that will be."
'Active Casting'
Cohen added: "It’s a great franchise, and we love it. I just have to reiterate that."
While the Watch What Happens Live host claimed the show is in an "active casting" phase, he noticeably dodged any mention of returning Housewives.
Our source revealed: "That's because they don't know who's in or out. They're testing new faces, whispering to old ones, and praying for a miracle."
Fractured Final Season
The fate of RHONJ has been up in the air since Season 14 wrapped, though signs the show was on the rocks were evident all season.
While the Real Housewives franchise has been built on drama and messy feuds, the New Jersey cast appeared to be beyond repair in Season 14.
A particularly nasty standoff between show veteran Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, forced a wedge between the other co-stars, eventually forcing a pause due to the "toxic" environment.
Tensions ran so high, network bosses made the controversial decision to scrap the Season 14 reunion.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the divided cast gathered at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, New Jersey, for a season finale "watch party," which was recorded and aired in place of the traditional reunion episodes.
Due to unresolved drama still running high, the Housewives were split into two groups and "viewed the finale in separate rooms."
The groups were divided between Team Teresa and Team Melissa.
Teresa's crew included Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider, the latter of whom was featured as a "friend" of the cast that season.
Melissa's posse featured Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, and friend of the show, Jennifer Fessler.
Neutral castmate Dolores Catania, who tried to avoid picking sides throughout the season, rotated between the two groups.
Prior to Cohen's recent "active casting" update, rumors swirled claiming Giudice, Catania, and Fuda were safe from the chopping block.
An insider said at the time: "It won't be a hard reboot like NYC. But likely they'll get rid of people from both sides because it's so fractured."
In addition to Giudice, Catania, and Fuda, the source noted "a friend of" Jenn Fessler would likely be called back because she interacts with everyone.