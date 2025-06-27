EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen 'Scrambling' to Save 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' — As Show Is Stuck on 'Deep Pause' in 'Casting Limbo'

A Bravo insider told RadarOnline.com: "They've hit the panic button.

"The last thing Andy wants is another RHONY-style reboot disaster, but the current cast? It's not working. And they know it."

During a recent appearance on The View, Cohen, 57, who serves as an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, was put in the hot seat when co-host Alyssa Farah asked if RHONJ was on a pause or not.

He explained: "It was really on a deep pause, and we are actively there casting and looking at the future of what that will be."