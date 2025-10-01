Elon Musk Ready to 'Die on Mars' as Billionaire Makes Bizarre Declaration After Claiming Red Planet Will Soon Have Humans and Cities
Oct. 1 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Elon Musk has made it clear his goal is to have humans living on Mars... and now he's confirmed he would even die on the big red planet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial billionaire has made it his mission to tell anyone willing to listen that earth is doomed and the human race's future lies on Mars.
What Did Elon Musk Say About 'Dying' On Mars?
Late Tuesday night, Musk was up and alert on his social media platform X when he decided to respond to a tweet referencing a Theodore Roosevelt quote.
The X user posted part of the quote, which read: "Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn't an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag... We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language... and we have room for but one sole loyalty, and that is a loyalty to the American people."
Musk was quick to respond, and wrote: "I hold one passport now & forever: America. I will live & die here. Or Mars (part of America)."
Fans of the Tesla boss reacted in the comments section, as one person said, "If Mars is to be self-sustaining, at some point it must be independent from the US?"
Earth Will Soon Blow Up?
Another added: "I need the colonization of Mars to happen in my lifetime!" and a user went off, "Please keep Mars independent. Having the US Congress rule over Mars would ruin everything."
The 54-year-old doesn't think Earth will last much longer, and he's informed his loyal supporters to prepare to pack their bags for a new life on Mars.
During an interview on Fox News, Musk told host Jesse Watters, "The Sun is gradually expanding, and so we do at some point need to be a multi-planet civilization because Earth will be incinerated.
"The fundamental fork in the road of destiny (is) that Mars is sufficiently self-sustaining and can grow by itself if the resupply ships from Earth stop coming for any reason."
Scientists Disagree With Elon Musk
"Whether that is because civilization died with a bang or a whimper," the world's richest man said. "If the resupply ships are necessary for Mars to survive, then we have not created life insurance."
According to NASA, the sun will eventually run out of energy. When that happens, it will expand into a red giant star, which will become so large that it will engulf other plants, including Mercury, Venus, and possibly Earth.
However, scientists believe that will happen... in 5 billion years.
Despite this, Musk is moving forward with his Mars fantasies, as he's looking at 2028 as a realistic date to launch an unmanned Starship mission to Mars, with a crewed flight likely to follow in 2030.
"Slight chance of Starship flight to Mars crewed by Optimus in Nov/Dec next year. A lot needs to go right for that. More likely, first flight without humans in ~3.5 years, next flight ~5.5 years with humans," he told an X user about his Mars plans.
Musk then added that Mars will have a "self-sustaining city in 20 to 30 years."
It may not be the best idea to live on Mars, at least according to biologist Scott Solomon, as he previously claimed it might end up "killing humanity."