Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jane Goodall

Famous Primatologist Jane Goodall Dead at 91 — The 'Voice for Animals' Is Remembered for 'Protecting the Natural World'

Photo of Jane Goodall.
Source: MEGA

Jane Goodall has died at the age of 91.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 1 2025, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jane Goodall, best known for her work on researching and protecting chimpanzees, has died at the age of 91, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The animal welfare activist was still working in her 90s, as she was in California this week on her speaking tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Goodall Remembered Following Her Death

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jane Goodall
Source: MEGA

Goodall died at the age of 91.

"The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away due to natural causes," The Jane Goodall Institute confirmed in a statement.

"She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States."

The statement continued: "Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world."

Social media users were quick to react to Goodall's passing, as one person wrote: "Rest in peace, Jane Goodall. You taught us that kindness is a form of strength and that respect for life in all its forms is the truest measure of humanity. You will be dearly missed."

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Goodall's Incredible Life Revealed

Photo of Jane Goodall
Source: MEGA

Goodall began her study of primates when she was just 26 years old.

Another added: "It is impossible to sum up the impact she has had on our world and on science in a social media post. She lived a long and incredible life, but I am devastated."

"A pioneer, a dreamer, a voice for animals and the planet," one user praised. "She taught us to see ourselves in chimpanzees and hope in nature, and the world feels less friendly without her."

Goodall founded the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977 to support research on great apes. She continued her work by establishing Roots and Shoots, a youth program, as well as TACARE, which focused on sustainable development in African villages.

The famous primatologist was just 26 years old when she began her research on chimps in the wild in Tanzania.

Article continues below advertisement

An Inspiration To Women

Photo of Jane Goodall
Source: MEGA

She founded the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977.

Through her research, the Brit was able to prove primates display an array of similar behaviors to humans, including in the ways they communicate. She discovered they are also able to make and use their own tools.

"Their behavior, with their gestures, kissing, embracing, holding hands, and patting on the back," Goodall explained of primates during a 2020 interview with ABC News. "... The fact that they can actually be violent and brutal and have a kind of war, but also loving and altruistic."

Goodall's work and dedication also inspired other women to take the next big steps in pursuing careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).

Thanks to Goodall, the number of women in STEM has increased from 7 percent to 26 percent in the last 60 years, according to The Jane Goodall Institute, which cited census information from 1970 to 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

'We've Got To Take Action'

Photo Jane Goodall
Source: MEGA

Goodall is remembered as a 'tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.'

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Elon Musk

Elon Musk Ready to 'Die on Mars' as Billionaire Makes Bizarre Declaration After Claiming Red Planet Will Soon Have Humans and Cities

Photo of Donald Trump

Trump Begs Oregon Governor 'Get Your State in Order' in Leaked Texts as Prez Sends in National Guard to Stop 'Unmitigated Disaster'

Aside from her work with animals, Goodall was also focused on educating on the climate crisis, previously declaring how important it is for humans to take it seriously.

She once said: "We are definitely at a point where we need to make something happen. We are imperiled. We have a window of time. I'm fairly sure we do. But, we've got to take action."

While many people were not supportive of Goodall while she was alive, one person was: her mother.

"She said, if you really want to do something like this, you're going to have to work really hard," Goodall recalled during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper. Take advantage of every opportunity. And if you don't give up, hopefully you find a way."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Goodall added at the time: "I wish mom was alive, and maybe she's listening. The number of people who said, Jane, I want to thank you. You've taught me because you did it. I can do it too."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.