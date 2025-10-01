Famous Primatologist Jane Goodall Dead at 91 — The 'Voice for Animals' Is Remembered for 'Protecting the Natural World'
Oct. 1 2025, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Jane Goodall, best known for her work on researching and protecting chimpanzees, has died at the age of 91, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The animal welfare activist was still working in her 90s, as she was in California this week on her speaking tour.
Jane Goodall Remembered Following Her Death
"The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away due to natural causes," The Jane Goodall Institute confirmed in a statement.
"She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States."
The statement continued: "Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world."
Social media users were quick to react to Goodall's passing, as one person wrote: "Rest in peace, Jane Goodall. You taught us that kindness is a form of strength and that respect for life in all its forms is the truest measure of humanity. You will be dearly missed."
Jane Goodall's Incredible Life Revealed
Another added: "It is impossible to sum up the impact she has had on our world and on science in a social media post. She lived a long and incredible life, but I am devastated."
"A pioneer, a dreamer, a voice for animals and the planet," one user praised. "She taught us to see ourselves in chimpanzees and hope in nature, and the world feels less friendly without her."
Goodall founded the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977 to support research on great apes. She continued her work by establishing Roots and Shoots, a youth program, as well as TACARE, which focused on sustainable development in African villages.
The famous primatologist was just 26 years old when she began her research on chimps in the wild in Tanzania.
An Inspiration To Women
Through her research, the Brit was able to prove primates display an array of similar behaviors to humans, including in the ways they communicate. She discovered they are also able to make and use their own tools.
"Their behavior, with their gestures, kissing, embracing, holding hands, and patting on the back," Goodall explained of primates during a 2020 interview with ABC News. "... The fact that they can actually be violent and brutal and have a kind of war, but also loving and altruistic."
Goodall's work and dedication also inspired other women to take the next big steps in pursuing careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).
Thanks to Goodall, the number of women in STEM has increased from 7 percent to 26 percent in the last 60 years, according to The Jane Goodall Institute, which cited census information from 1970 to 2011.
'We've Got To Take Action'
Aside from her work with animals, Goodall was also focused on educating on the climate crisis, previously declaring how important it is for humans to take it seriously.
She once said: "We are definitely at a point where we need to make something happen. We are imperiled. We have a window of time. I'm fairly sure we do. But, we've got to take action."
While many people were not supportive of Goodall while she was alive, one person was: her mother.
"She said, if you really want to do something like this, you're going to have to work really hard," Goodall recalled during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper. Take advantage of every opportunity. And if you don't give up, hopefully you find a way."
Goodall added at the time: "I wish mom was alive, and maybe she's listening. The number of people who said, Jane, I want to thank you. You've taught me because you did it. I can do it too."