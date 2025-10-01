Famous Primatologist Jane Goodall Dead at 91 — The 'Voice for Animals' Is Remembered for 'Protecting the Natural World'

The animal welfare activist was still working in her 90s, as she was in California this week on her speaking tour.

Jane Goodall , best known for her work on researching and protecting chimpanzees, has died at the age of 91, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away due to natural causes," The Jane Goodall Institute confirmed in a statement.

"She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States."

The statement continued: "Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world."

Social media users were quick to react to Goodall's passing, as one person wrote: "Rest in peace, Jane Goodall. You taught us that kindness is a form of strength and that respect for life in all its forms is the truest measure of humanity. You will be dearly missed."