Home > Entertainment > TLC

TLC Tragedy Latest: Semi-Truck Driver Formally Charged in Fatal Car Crash That Killed 3 Beloved Family Members From Reality Show

meet the putmans
Source: TLC

A man has been charged in the deaths of former TLC stars the Putmans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 1 2025, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

A semi-truck driver has been arrested and accused of causing the crash that took the lives of three family members from the TLC show Meet the Putmans, RadarOnline.com can report.

Five other family members were hospitalized – some in critical condition.

Pavel B. Shchukin
Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office

Pavel B. Shchukin faces eight counts.

Pavel B. Shchukin is facing eight counts for his alleged involvement in a crash. The 55-year-old from Jacksonville, Florida, was driving a fully loaded semi-truck in Tuscola County, Michigan, on Friday, September 26th.

According to police reports, eight members of the Putnam family were riding inside a Jeep heading east on Deckerville Road when the southbound semi failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the car.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, family member Isabelle confirmed that 'Papa' Bill Putman, his wife, Neenee and their daughter-in-law, Aunt Megan, lost their lives in the crash. She also revealed that "Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah and Gia" were injured and hospitalized.

Truck Driver Charged

Bill and wife Neenee
Source: Instagram/Growing Up Putman

Bill and his wife Neenee were killed in the crash.

The crash has been deemed an "accident," and Shchukin has been charged with three counts of Moving Violation Causing Death and five counts of Moving Violation Causing Serious Impairment of a Body Function.

He faces a maximum of just over four years in prison if found guilty on all charges for the deaths and injuries – which many people on the County Sheriff's Facebook page felt was too lenient.

"It wasn’t an accident. It was a crash," one person slammed. "It may not have been intentional, but it was negligent. A life has to be worth more than a year. No one deserves what happened to this family."

Another blasted: "That's a slap on the wrist. He needs more time."

While a third tried to reason: "Everyone in a vehicle holds some kind of accountability for an accident. It doesn't seem right for such little time for this crime, but again, it is classified an accident."

Family Members Still Recovering

Gia and Noah
Source: Instagram/Growing Up Putman

Daughter-in-law Megan's son, Noah, and niece Gia are still hospitalized.

Meet the Putnams aired for one season on TLC in 2017. The show followed three generations of the family as they shared a modest six-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Michigan.

The family shared an update on the injured members over the weekend, revealing on Instagram: "Noah is still sedated, but we are so grateful to see that he is responding to us with movement.

"Gia underwent a craniotomy last night, and we are thankful to report that her care team shared some encouraging news: her brain pressure has gone down significantly."

Request for Prayers

meet the putmans family
Source: TLC

The reality show which followed the large family lasted one season.

The family asked for continued prayers as Noah and Gia recover.

"Through it all, we continue to hold tightly to our faith, knowing that God has a plan and a purpose for everything," they continued.

"Even in the hardest moments, He is present, working in ways we may not yet understand.

"Thank you all for the continued prayers, love, and support. We feel your strength and faith surrounding us. Please keep lifting Noah and Gia up as they heal."

