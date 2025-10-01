TLC Tragedy Latest: Semi-Truck Driver Formally Charged in Fatal Car Crash That Killed 3 Beloved Family Members From Reality Show

The crash has been deemed an "accident," and Shchukin has been charged with three counts of Moving Violation Causing Death and five counts of Moving Violation Causing Serious Impairment of a Body Function.

He faces a maximum of just over four years in prison if found guilty on all charges for the deaths and injuries – which many people on the County Sheriff's Facebook page felt was too lenient.

"It wasn’t an accident. It was a crash," one person slammed. "It may not have been intentional, but it was negligent. A life has to be worth more than a year. No one deserves what happened to this family."

Another blasted: "That's a slap on the wrist. He needs more time."

While a third tried to reason: "Everyone in a vehicle holds some kind of accountability for an accident. It doesn't seem right for such little time for this crime, but again, it is classified an accident."