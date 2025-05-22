Legendary 'Real Life Dr Doolittle' Conservationist Jane Goodall Reveals Horrific Sexism She Had to Endure as She Battled to Break Science World's Glass Ceiling

After achieving much success, Goodall appeared on the magazine cover of National Geographic.

The 91-year-old icon recalled how she was then objectified by others in the scientific community who said that her looks and not her research, helped her get attention.

"Well, some of the jealous male scientists would say, well, you know, she's just got this notoriety, and she's getting money from Geographic, and they want her on the cover, and they wouldn't put her on the cover if she didn't have nice legs," Goodall said.

"So, if somebody said that today, they'd be sued. Right? Back then, all I wanted was to get back to the chimps. So, if my legs were getting me the money, thank you legs. And if you look at those covers, they were jolly nice legs."