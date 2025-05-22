Your tip
Legendary 'Real Life Dr Doolittle' Conservationist Jane Goodall Reveals Horrific Sexism She Had to Endure as She Battled to Break Science World's Glass Ceiling

Photo of Jane Goodall
Source: YouTube/@@callherdaddy

Goodall recalled people telling her 'that's ridiculous' when discussing her dream job.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 22 2025, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Legendary conservationist Jane Goodall has revealed details about the horrific sexism she faced throughout the years.

The beloved icon, 91, appeared in the latest episode of Call Her Daddy with host Alex Cooper and made the shocking statement about the troubles she faced during her long and historic career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shoutout To Her Legs

jane goodall
Source: YouTube/@@callherdaddy

Goodall recalled how it was her childhood 'dream' to study animals in the wild.

During the interview, Goodall recalled how it was her childhood "dream" to study animals in the wild and admitted she didn't receive much support from those surrounding her.

Goodall recalled people telling her "that's ridiculous" or "you don't have money, and you're just a girl" when she discussed her dreams.

jane goodall
Source: MEGA

Years later, following much success, Goodall appeared on the cover of National Geographic.

After achieving much success, Goodall appeared on the magazine cover of National Geographic.

The 91-year-old icon recalled how she was then objectified by others in the scientific community who said that her looks and not her research, helped her get attention.

"Well, some of the jealous male scientists would say, well, you know, she's just got this notoriety, and she's getting money from Geographic, and they want her on the cover, and they wouldn't put her on the cover if she didn't have nice legs," Goodall said.

"So, if somebody said that today, they'd be sued. Right? Back then, all I wanted was to get back to the chimps. So, if my legs were getting me the money, thank you legs. And if you look at those covers, they were jolly nice legs."

Changing Times

jane goodall
Source: MEGA

The conservationist acknowledged how workplaces and situations have drastically changed.

Despite having to face being objectified early in her career, Goodall acknowledged how workplaces and situations have drastically changed over the years since then – and even thanked her legs for giving her a boost in her field.

She explained: "I did it by accepting that, in a way, they were right. So, thank you for giving me this advantage. It was good to give me that money. I know that for me it was a long time ago. It was a different era. It wouldn't work today."

Mom's Support

jane goodall
Source: YouTube/@@callherdaddy

While many people weren't supportive of Goodall, her mom always supported her.

While many people weren't supportive of Goodall, one person always encouraged her to pursue her dreams – and that person was her mother.

Goodall said: "She said, if you really want to do something like this, you're going to have to work really hard. Take advantage of every opportunity. And if you don't give up, hopefully you find a way."

That message Goodall's mom taught her is one she takes "around the world, particularly in disadvantaged communities."

The icon continued: "And I wish mom was alive, and maybe she's listening. The number of people who said, Jane, I want to thank you. You've taught me because you did it. I can do it too."

