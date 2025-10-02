EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The 'Exact Moment' it All Went Wrong For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With the Royal Family

Rather than posing for photographs on the hospital steps hours after the birth, they chose a smaller private photocall two days later.

A source told us: "This is the exact moment things went very wrong for them with The Firm, who do not like displeasing fans or the public."

, former butler to Princess Diana, backed up the information, saying the move signaled a shift in their relationship with the institution.

He added: "Why didn't they want to share that moment with the public? To me, it felt like they were retreating. That was the point I thought it was starting to go wrong."

Royal photographer Zak Hussein also said the decision was received as a telling sign of the couple's approach to public life.

He revealed: "People have always loved those images on the hospital steps, so not having that did ruffle feathers. But it also showed clearly that Harry and Meghan wanted to do things differently, and on their own terms."