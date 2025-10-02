EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The 'Exact Moment' it All Went Wrong For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With the Royal Family
Oct. 2 2025, Published 4:37 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step away from royal tradition after the birth of their first child was the exact moment their relationship with the monarchy began to fracture, a former royal aide has told RadarOnline.com.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married in 2018 and welcomed their son Archie in 2019, broke with a long-standing custom followed by Charles and Diana, and later Prince William and Princess Catherine.
Breaking With 'The Firm'
Rather than posing for photographs on the hospital steps hours after the birth, they chose a smaller private photocall two days later.
A source told us: "This is the exact moment things went very wrong for them with The Firm, who do not like displeasing fans or the public."
, former butler to Princess Diana, backed up the information, saying the move signaled a shift in their relationship with the institution.
He added: "Why didn't they want to share that moment with the public? To me, it felt like they were retreating. That was the point I thought it was starting to go wrong."
Royal photographer Zak Hussein also said the decision was received as a telling sign of the couple's approach to public life.
He revealed: "People have always loved those images on the hospital steps, so not having that did ruffle feathers. But it also showed clearly that Harry and Meghan wanted to do things differently, and on their own terms."
Shielding Archie and Lilibet
The couple later moved to California in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals, citing a desire for greater independence and security. Since then, they have only occasionally appeared in public with their children Archie, now 6, and Lilibet, 4.
Friends of the couple insist the decision to shield their children was motivated by safety, not secrecy. A source close to Harry said: "He is determined that Archie and Lilibet won't have the same invasive childhood he did. For him, shielding them from that kind of scrutiny isn't optional – it's essential."
Another insider said Meghan also strongly supported the decision, fearing the impact that fame and constant public scrutiny could have on their family life.
"Meghan wanted her children to be raised in as normal an environment as possible," the source said. "They knew that wouldn't be possible in the UK under the weight of the royal spotlight."
Haunted by Diana's Tragedy
Concerns about history repeating itself are never far from Harry's mind. He has spoken often of the trauma of losing his mother, Princess Diana, at age 12 after she was hounded by paparazzi.
A family confidante said: "Harry has often said his greatest fear is Archie and Lilibet carrying the same emotional scars he still lives with. It's what shapes so many of his choices."
The couple are now facing a new chapter as Archie gets set to start school. Children in the United States typically begin kindergarten at five or six.
But sources say Harry is headed for "war" with Meghan as he wants their kids educated in Britain – a move insiders say would leave the duchess fuming as she "hates" the idea of her husband reigniting ties to his pals and the royal family in his homeland.
A Symbolic Rejection
In the meantime, Harry and Meghan's rejection of the hospital steps photo call remains symbolic for many.
As one royal watcher put it: "That was the point when the storybook image began to unravel.
"For the palace it looked like defiance – for Harry and Meghan it was about safeguarding their family."