Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

The Battle Over The Kids: Meghan Markle Left 'Extremely Upset' Over Prince Harry's Plans For Archie and Lilibet to Attend School In London... Despite Rift with Royal Family

Split photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly clashed over sending their two kids to school in London.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2025, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle is said to be fuming over husband Prince Harry's rumored plans to send their two young children to school in London, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claimed Harry's fresh desire to have son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 4, educated in his native UK has left Meghan, 44, feeling "extremely upset."

Whispers of the Sussex children potentially moving to England in the future comes after Harry, 41, reunited with his father, King Charles III, in London as part of the royal renegade's ramped up efforts to reconcile with his family amid the monarch's cancer battle.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Returns Home From the UK Eager to Send Kids to London Schools

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and son Archie
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed a 'heated' debate broke out about education plans after Harry's UK trip.

Meghan was said to be waiting on pins and needles for Harry to walk through the door of their California mansion after his week-long UK trip, but her excitement was squashed by a "heated" debate over Archie and Lilibet's future education plans.

Sources claimed recent conversations between the couple have been dominated by Harry as he tirelessly tries to persuade Meghan on sending their young children to London for school.

According to the insiders, Harry's plan hasn't gone over well with his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Doesn't Want to Deny Archie and Lilibet's Royal 'Birthrights'

Split photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan is said to fear their California life is being disrupted.

Insiders said the intense discussion has left Meghan feeling "extremely upset" and fears her husband's wishes would disrupt the life they've built in Montecito, the upscale California community where they landed after giving up their full-time royal duties in 2020.

A source added: "Harry insists this isn't about him giving up on America, but he strongly wants his children to have a British education.

"He believes the schools in the UK are better than in the US, and educating Archie and Lilibet there would not only honor their heritage, it would also give them the chance to build a future within the royal fold.

"He doesn't want to deprive them of their birthright."

Article continues below advertisement

Split photo of King Charles III and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry recently met with his cancer-stricken father at Clarence House in London.

As far as how the former Suits star views the plan, the source said: "Meghan is shocked that he's even talking about this when there are still so many obstacles ahead. It makes no sense to her.

"It's upsetting to think he may have been making promises about her and the kids coming back to the UK without running it by her first and getting her opinion on the matter, or considering the fallout."

While sources claimed Harry has been talking up the benefits of sending Archie and Lilibet to school in the UK, mere months ago he was in court fighting for increased UK taxpayer-funded security for himself and his family.

Harry unsuccessful argued his case for heightened security detail, claiming it was necessary in order for Meghan and their kids to safely visit the UK due to ongoing threats and abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Fears His Kids Are 'Missing Out' on Royal Life

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Harry fears his kids are 'missing out' on experiences Prince William's children are

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Split photo of Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Will Never Be Forgiven' By Brother William for 'Criticizing Kate Middleton For Money He Didn't Even Need'

Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle 'Hurled Cup of Tea in the Air' Amid her 'Miserable' Existence in Royal Family

According to insiders, Harry told a pal during his recent UK trip that he wanted "the very best education" for Archie and Lilibet – and felt like they were "missing out" experiences their cousins – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – have enjoyed.

Harry's spokesperson dismissed whispers about Archie going to Eton, but sources insisted the duke wanted his kids to have "a friendship group of confidantes" like the ones he made during his days at the elite private school.

Although the Sussexes still have a few years to decide, as kids in the UK typically start boarding school around age 13, insiders said they'll want to start getting the ducks in a row sooner than later.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

The source said: "Archie and Lili are growing up so fast, so it's only normal that Harry and Meghan are starting to think about what the best options are for their education.

"But they do need to be on the same page – and with Harry so desperate for the kids to experience more of England, people close to them feel the tension will keep festering for some time.

"He wants to keep all options on the table. But Meghan has pointed out there are many wonderful schools in the US – her own high school being one of them. She's also said that other options, such as home schooling, could be just as effective and in many ways, just as prestigious."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.