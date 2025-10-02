The Battle Over The Kids: Meghan Markle Left 'Extremely Upset' Over Prince Harry's Plans For Archie and Lilibet to Attend School In London... Despite Rift with Royal Family
Oct. 2 2025, Published 4:28 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be fuming over husband Prince Harry's rumored plans to send their two young children to school in London, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources claimed Harry's fresh desire to have son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 4, educated in his native UK has left Meghan, 44, feeling "extremely upset."
Whispers of the Sussex children potentially moving to England in the future comes after Harry, 41, reunited with his father, King Charles III, in London as part of the royal renegade's ramped up efforts to reconcile with his family amid the monarch's cancer battle.
Harry Returns Home From the UK Eager to Send Kids to London Schools
Meghan was said to be waiting on pins and needles for Harry to walk through the door of their California mansion after his week-long UK trip, but her excitement was squashed by a "heated" debate over Archie and Lilibet's future education plans.
Sources claimed recent conversations between the couple have been dominated by Harry as he tirelessly tries to persuade Meghan on sending their young children to London for school.
According to the insiders, Harry's plan hasn't gone over well with his wife.
Harry Doesn't Want to Deny Archie and Lilibet's Royal 'Birthrights'
Insiders said the intense discussion has left Meghan feeling "extremely upset" and fears her husband's wishes would disrupt the life they've built in Montecito, the upscale California community where they landed after giving up their full-time royal duties in 2020.
A source added: "Harry insists this isn't about him giving up on America, but he strongly wants his children to have a British education.
"He believes the schools in the UK are better than in the US, and educating Archie and Lilibet there would not only honor their heritage, it would also give them the chance to build a future within the royal fold.
"He doesn't want to deprive them of their birthright."
As far as how the former Suits star views the plan, the source said: "Meghan is shocked that he's even talking about this when there are still so many obstacles ahead. It makes no sense to her.
"It's upsetting to think he may have been making promises about her and the kids coming back to the UK without running it by her first and getting her opinion on the matter, or considering the fallout."
While sources claimed Harry has been talking up the benefits of sending Archie and Lilibet to school in the UK, mere months ago he was in court fighting for increased UK taxpayer-funded security for himself and his family.
Harry unsuccessful argued his case for heightened security detail, claiming it was necessary in order for Meghan and their kids to safely visit the UK due to ongoing threats and abuse.
Harry Fears His Kids Are 'Missing Out' on Royal Life
According to insiders, Harry told a pal during his recent UK trip that he wanted "the very best education" for Archie and Lilibet – and felt like they were "missing out" experiences their cousins – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – have enjoyed.
Harry's spokesperson dismissed whispers about Archie going to Eton, but sources insisted the duke wanted his kids to have "a friendship group of confidantes" like the ones he made during his days at the elite private school.
Although the Sussexes still have a few years to decide, as kids in the UK typically start boarding school around age 13, insiders said they'll want to start getting the ducks in a row sooner than later.
The source said: "Archie and Lili are growing up so fast, so it's only normal that Harry and Meghan are starting to think about what the best options are for their education.
"But they do need to be on the same page – and with Harry so desperate for the kids to experience more of England, people close to them feel the tension will keep festering for some time.
"He wants to keep all options on the table. But Meghan has pointed out there are many wonderful schools in the US – her own high school being one of them. She's also said that other options, such as home schooling, could be just as effective and in many ways, just as prestigious."