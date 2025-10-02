The Battle Over The Kids: Meghan Markle Left 'Extremely Upset' Over Prince Harry's Plans For Archie and Lilibet to Attend School In London... Despite Rift with Royal Family

Meghan Markle is said to be fuming over husband Prince Harry's rumored plans to send their two young children to school in London, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claimed Harry's fresh desire to have son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 4, educated in his native UK has left Meghan, 44, feeling "extremely upset."

Whispers of the Sussex children potentially moving to England in the future comes after Harry, 41, reunited with his father, King Charles III, in London as part of the royal renegade's ramped up efforts to reconcile with his family amid the monarch's cancer battle.