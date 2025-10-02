EXCLUSIVE: How Ozzy Osbourne's Shambling Persona 'Was Just an Act' to Cover Up 'Very Smart Brain' and 'Tortured Soul'

Osbourne's long career spanned groundbreaking albums such as Paranoid and Master of Reality, a notorious MTV reality show, and decades of reinvention.

A source close to the Osbourne family said: "People assumed Ozzy was this shambling idiot who could barely string a sentence together.

"The truth is he was much more switched on than he let on. He played up the clown role because it was what people expected, but behind closed doors he was smart, reflective and often deeply troubled."

Our insider's account is backed up by Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, who knew Osbourne for more than 40 years.

He said: "Ozzy was a much smarter bloke than a lot of people gave him credit for. His persona of this bat-eating maniac had nothing to do with the truth at all. He was much more of a cerebral man than people painted him as. He was very clever, thinking of stuff all the time."