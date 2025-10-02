EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Hatches Secret Plan to Axe South Park' Over Show's Brutal Joke About Prez's 'Tiny' Body Part

While South Park has lampooned figures across the political spectrum for more than two decades, Trump is reported to have taken extreme personal offense at the gag, with insiders claiming he is leaning on Paramount executives to shut the show down.

Episode three of the current season was recently unexpectedly delayed this week, fueling speculation about White House pressure over it airing. A source close to the production claimed: "Trump has been fuming about the way South Park portrayed him. He's convinced the writers are obsessed with humiliating him and is now trying to use back-channel pressure to make sure the show doesn't survive.

"People on the team think it’s no coincidence that Jimmy Kimmel Live! was abruptly canceled after years of mocking Trump – and they fear South Park could be next."