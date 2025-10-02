EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Hatches Secret Plan to Axe South Park' Over Show's Brutal Joke About Prez's 'Tiny' Body Part
Oct. 2 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is working behind the scenes to have South Park pulled from the air after the animated comedy ridiculed the size of his genitals – sparking fears in Hollywood of another politically motivated cancellation following the controversial temporary axing of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old U.S. president was mocked in the latest season of the long-running animated series, which depicted him naked and accompanied by a talking penis.
Trump Is 'Raging' Over Penis Gag
While South Park has lampooned figures across the political spectrum for more than two decades, Trump is reported to have taken extreme personal offense at the gag, with insiders claiming he is leaning on Paramount executives to shut the show down.
Episode three of the current season was recently unexpectedly delayed this week, fueling speculation about White House pressure over it airing. A source close to the production claimed: "Trump has been fuming about the way South Park portrayed him. He's convinced the writers are obsessed with humiliating him and is now trying to use back-channel pressure to make sure the show doesn't survive.
"People on the team think it’s no coincidence that Jimmy Kimmel Live! was abruptly canceled after years of mocking Trump – and they fear South Park could be next."
Will 'South Park' Be Canceled?
The backlash began after a White House statement dismissed the series as "irrelevant for 20 years" – a line that immediately drove up viewership. Ratings for episode two of the new series were double those of the season premiere, underscoring the cultural impact of the controversy.
Another insider said: "The president hates being made fun of, especially about his body. He sees the 'tiny penis' gag as crossing a line and is determined to punish the creators.
"The delay of episode three has sent shockwaves through the writers' room. Everyone is braced for the possibility the plug could be pulled altogether."
Trump's Warning to 'South Park' Creators
The satire has not been limited to Trump. Recent episodes lampooned Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as a puppy killer whose surgically altered face slides off, and vice-president JD Vance was portrayed as a diminutive sidekick greasing up Satan.
Both responded publicly, with Vance sarcastically messaging online: "Well, I've finally made it." Yet Trump's team is understood to be pursuing a different strategy.
A senior entertainment source said: "What's alarming is that this isn't just bluster. Trump has already shown with Colbert and Kimmel that he's willing to interfere when executives need White House approval for corporate mergers.
"Now he's signaling that Parker and Stone could face the same treatment unless the jokes stop."
'It's Personal'
Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a $1.5billion deal with Paramount in 2021 to deliver new South Park episodes and films through 2027. Their deal now looks less secure.
The show has weathered controversy before – from caricatures of Saddam Hussein to episodes on Scientology and Muhammad – but the threat of presidential retaliation is new territory.
Another source claimed: "For Trump, it's personal. He's never forgiven late-night hosts for laughing at him, and he sees South Park as even more damaging because it appeals to younger viewers.
"After Kimmel's cancellation, insiders believe Trump feels emboldened. He wants to make an example out of the show and scare other networks into line."