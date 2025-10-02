Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Hatches Secret Plan to Axe South Park' Over Show's Brutal Joke About Prez's 'Tiny' Body Part

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA;COMEDY CENTRAL/PARAMOUNT +

We can safely say Donald Trump is no fan of 'South Park.'

Oct. 2 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump is working behind the scenes to have South Park pulled from the air after the animated comedy ridiculed the size of his genitals – sparking fears in Hollywood of another politically motivated cancellation following the controversial temporary axing of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 79-year-old U.S. president was mocked in the latest season of the long-running animated series, which depicted him naked and accompanied by a talking penis.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Is 'Raging' Over Penis Gag

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is said to be losing it over 'South Park' poking fun at his body.

Article continues below advertisement

While South Park has lampooned figures across the political spectrum for more than two decades, Trump is reported to have taken extreme personal offense at the gag, with insiders claiming he is leaning on Paramount executives to shut the show down.

Episode three of the current season was recently unexpectedly delayed this week, fueling speculation about White House pressure over it airing. A source close to the production claimed: "Trump has been fuming about the way South Park portrayed him. He's convinced the writers are obsessed with humiliating him and is now trying to use back-channel pressure to make sure the show doesn't survive.

"People on the team think it’s no coincidence that Jimmy Kimmel Live! was abruptly canceled after years of mocking Trump – and they fear South Park could be next."

Article continues below advertisement

Will 'South Park' Be Canceled?

Article continues below advertisement
Grab from South Park
Source: COMEDY CENTRAL/PARAMOUNT +

The controversial show has made it a point to rag on the president.

Article continues below advertisement

The backlash began after a White House statement dismissed the series as "irrelevant for 20 years" – a line that immediately drove up viewership. Ratings for episode two of the new series were double those of the season premiere, underscoring the cultural impact of the controversy.

Another insider said: "The president hates being made fun of, especially about his body. He sees the 'tiny penis' gag as crossing a line and is determined to punish the creators.

"The delay of episode three has sent shockwaves through the writers' room. Everyone is braced for the possibility the plug could be pulled altogether."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Warning to 'South Park' Creators

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Insiders think Trump is angling to have 'South Park' pulled by Paramount.

Article continues below advertisement

The satire has not been limited to Trump. Recent episodes lampooned Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as a puppy killer whose surgically altered face slides off, and vice-president JD Vance was portrayed as a diminutive sidekick greasing up Satan.

Both responded publicly, with Vance sarcastically messaging online: "Well, I've finally made it." Yet Trump's team is understood to be pursuing a different strategy.

A senior entertainment source said: "What's alarming is that this isn't just bluster. Trump has already shown with Colbert and Kimmel that he's willing to interfere when executives need White House approval for corporate mergers.

"Now he's signaling that Parker and Stone could face the same treatment unless the jokes stop."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photo of Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Will Never Be Forgiven' By Brother William for 'Criticizing Kate Middleton For Money He Didn't Even Need'

Drew Barrymore

EXCLUSIVE: Drew Barrymore's Love Life Crisis! Pals Worried TV Host's Career is 'Consuming Her' and is Taking a Toll on Finding a New Relationship After Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Personal'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Grab from South Park
Source: COMEDY CENTRAL/PARAMOUNT +

Trump is said to be sick of being laughed at.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a $1.5billion deal with Paramount in 2021 to deliver new South Park episodes and films through 2027. Their deal now looks less secure.

The show has weathered controversy before – from caricatures of Saddam Hussein to episodes on Scientology and Muhammad – but the threat of presidential retaliation is new territory.

Another source claimed: "For Trump, it's personal. He's never forgiven late-night hosts for laughing at him, and he sees South Park as even more damaging because it appeals to younger viewers.

"After Kimmel's cancellation, insiders believe Trump feels emboldened. He wants to make an example out of the show and scare other networks into line."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.