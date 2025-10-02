Mike Johnson 'Betrays' Trump and Agrees He's 'Unhinged' in Hot Mic Moment... as He Rages 'This Is Not a Game' After the Prez Shares 'Racist' Meme

Dean continues: "It’s so dangerous! You know, I serve on Foreign Affairs and Appropriations; it's a collision of those two things. Our allies are looking elsewhere. Our enemies are laughing. You have a president who is unwell."

While Johnson didn't have much to say back to Dean, he couldn't stop speaking later that evening while on being interviewed by Kaitlan Collins, on CNN, as he said: "I'm the Speaker of the House, so I represent Republicans and Democrats in that capacity, and I always hear complaints and concerns from members, and I always stop and hear that. I did that for Madeleine Dean; I respect her as an individual."

He continued: "We disagree on every policy matter, and she was concerned about a social media post of the president, which he meant as a joke, and we talked about that.

"I told her I disagreed with her perspective on it, but I tried to bring her back to the real issue. The fight tonight is not about social media posts. The fight is about where they‘re going to keep the government open for the American people."