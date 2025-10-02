Your tip
Donald Trump

Mike Johnson 'Betrays' Trump and Agrees He's 'Unhinged' in Hot Mic Moment... as He Rages 'This Is Not a Game' After the Prez Shares 'Racist' Meme

Is Mike Johnson pulling away from Trump?

Oct. 2 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump may be slowly losing some of his closest allies, as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was caught seemingly agreeing that the president is not mentally well, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The hot mic moment occurred when Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean confronted Johnson at Capitol Hill, forcing him to respond to a "racist" AI-generated video of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Trump posted on Truth Social.

What Did Mike Johnson Say?

Johnson was caught on a hot mic seemingly agreeing about Trump's apparent mental downfall.

In new footage, aired by MSNBC's All In with Chris Hayes on Wednesday, October 1, Dean corners Johnson and goes off, "The president is unhinged. He is unwell."

"A lot of folks on your side are too, I don't control him..." Johnson responded, appearing to agree with Dean's comments.

Dean then references Trump's recent bizarre military speech, where he rambled on about using the "N word," and claimed America is "under invasion from within."

"Oh my God, please. That performance in front of the generals?" as Johnson quickly responds, "I didn't see it."

Dean continues: "It’s so dangerous! You know, I serve on Foreign Affairs and Appropriations; it's a collision of those two things. Our allies are looking elsewhere. Our enemies are laughing. You have a president who is unwell."

While Johnson didn't have much to say back to Dean, he couldn't stop speaking later that evening while on being interviewed by Kaitlan Collins, on CNN, as he said: "I'm the Speaker of the House, so I represent Republicans and Democrats in that capacity, and I always hear complaints and concerns from members, and I always stop and hear that. I did that for Madeleine Dean; I respect her as an individual."

He continued: "We disagree on every policy matter, and she was concerned about a social media post of the president, which he meant as a joke, and we talked about that.

"I told her I disagreed with her perspective on it, but I tried to bring her back to the real issue. The fight tonight is not about social media posts. The fight is about where they‘re going to keep the government open for the American people."

'Is That Really Racist?'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump posted a video on Truth Social deemed as 'racist.'

The chaos kicked off after Trump posted the odd AI-generated video of Schumer and Jeffries, which showed Jeffries with a mustache and wearing a sombrero. In the clip, an AI-dubbed Schumer spoke to reporters as mariachi music played in the background.

According to Dean, she also revealed Johnson's baffled response when asked about the "racist" video.

"He asked me, like, rhetorically, 'Is that really racist?'" Dean recalled while speaking to CNN's Manu Raju. "It's really racist, it's despicable, and he should have called it out."

Johnson, 53, was more vocal about the meme on Thursday, October 2, during a House Republican leadership press conference outside his office.

Hakeem Jeffries Responds to Trump

Photo of Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries
Source: Truth Social

The clip showed Hakeem Jeffries wearing a sombrero alongside Chuck Schumer.

"Many of you asked me this morning about sombreros and memes and why Hakeem Jeffries is all alarmed by that," he said. "These are games. These are sideshows. People are getting caught up in battles over social media memes.

"This is not a game. We've got to keep the government open for the people. I don't know why this is so complicated."

Johnson then offered up some advice to Jeffries, saying, "To my friend, Hakeem. Man, just ignore it."

However, Jeffries was not interested in "ignoring" Trump's post, calling it "racist" and adding, "Mr. President, the next time you have something to say about me, don't cop out with a racist and fake AI video. The next time I'm back in the Oval Office, say it to my face."

Photo of Mike Johnson, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Johnson begged Jeffries to 'ignore' the video.

