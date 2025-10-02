'Sisterhood of Heartbreak': Nicole Kidman 'Leaning on' Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness as Rumors Swirl Keith Urban Already 'Moved on With Younger Woman in the Business' Following Shock Split
Oct. 2 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman has turned to a fellow Aussie divorcee as she starts to navigate her next steps after separating from husband Keith Urban, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Eyes Wide Shut star is leaning on her friend, and Hugh Jackman's ex, Deborra-Lee Furness, for support.
Kidman, 58, filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30, amid rumors that her husband Urban, 57, is already in a relationship with another woman.
If there is someone who knows a thing or two about unfaithful husbands, it's Furness, who was tossed aside by her ex-husband Jackman. The Wolverine star is now dating his The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster.
Now it seems Kidman and Furness have bonded over their shared betrayals.
"They’ve been inseparable," a source revealed to Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Nicole has broken down to Deb more than once. It’s raw, emotional, and very real."
Kidman and Furness Are Friends Forever
Urban has reportedly already moved out of the home he shared with Kidman, and has left her shattered. But thanks to Furness, the Babygirl star is finding hope.
As one close source told Shuter: "It’s the ultimate sisterhood of heartbreak — and they’re determined to rise from it together."
Furness filed for divorce in May, after her 27-year marriage to Jackman. Since then, she has been rebuilding her life, and friends tell Radar she is loving her sexy single style.
Another insider agreed the girl power flows between the two ladies: "Deb keeps telling Nicole, 'You’ll survive this. You’re stronger than you think.'"
Kidman Knows the Truth
As RadarOnline.com reported, other sources claimed Kidman made the "abrupt decision" to file for divorce after suspecting her husband was cozying up to another woman, and the actress knew who she was.
One insider claimed: "Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out – and she knew why... It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman.
"(Nicole's) not naïve. She heard the stories, she saw the signs. At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."
Those in Kidman's circle say the gossip has been painful for the actress, who previously described Urban as her "deep, deep love."
A friend claimed: "Loyalty has always meant the world to Nicole. Just hearing talk of Keith being with someone else so soon has been really painful for her."
Urban Already Moving On?
Speculation intensified this week after reports in Nashville suggested Urban has been romantically linked with a younger woman in the music business.
One industry insider said: "Everyone in Nashville is buzzing about it. No one knows exactly who she might be, but the rumor is loud enough to make people wonder how it could play into the divorce and the prenup."
Kidman and Urban share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. They were last seen together publicly in June at a FIFA World Cup match in Nashville, but court documents confirm they had been living separate lives for months. Kidman is expected to become the primary residential parent.
While neither has commented publicly on the rumors, friends of the pair say both are determined to prioritize their daughters amid their painful split.
A source said: "No matter what happens with money, their daughters remain the priority. That's the one area where they're completely aligned."