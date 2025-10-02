'Sisterhood of Heartbreak': Nicole Kidman 'Leaning on' Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness as Rumors Swirl Keith Urban Already 'Moved on With Younger Woman in the Business' Following Shock Split 

Kidman, 58, filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30, amid rumors that her husband Urban, 57, is already in a relationship with another woman.

If there is someone who knows a thing or two about unfaithful husbands, it's Furness, who was tossed aside by her ex-husband Jackman. The Wolverine star is now dating his The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster.

Now it seems Kidman and Furness have bonded over their shared betrayals.

"They’ve been inseparable," a source revealed to Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Nicole has broken down to Deb more than once. It’s raw, emotional, and very real."