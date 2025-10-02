EXCLUSIVE: Deborra-Lee Furness is Ready to Mingle! Hugh Jackman's Ex-wife 'Loving' Her 'Sexy Single Life' as Rumors Ramp Up 'Wolverine' Actor is 'Prepping to Propose' to Sutton Foster
Oct. 2 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
While Hugh Jackman and new ladylove Sutton Foster put on a brave face in the middle of their messy love scandal – which has turned some of the entertainment world against them – Hugh's ex Deborra-Lee Furness is back in the swing and loving her sexy single life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The divorced and determined Aussie had spring in her step when she was spotted in New York City hugging and yakking it up with a hot guy – who turns out to be longtime friend Nicholas Evans, 45.
Deb Moving On After Hugh
"It's having longtime friends like Nick rallying around her that's helping Deb get back on her feet," said a source.
"Getting a divorce has been a huge life adjustment and now that Deb's a very rich and single lady, she's making sure she's got a solid network watching her back."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, longtime couple Jackman, 56, and Furness, 69, surprisingly split last year, right before the bombshell news of Jackman's love triangle exploded.
Who Will Deb Date Next?
But although all the klieg lights were focused on the Wolverine and his new she-wolf, sources said Furness has moved on and is open to finding new love – with pals pulling names of eligible bachelors to set her up with, including Hollywood elder statesmen Kevin Costner and John Travolta.
But sources added remaining at the top of the list is her pal Evans, who has known her for 11 years and who cofounded with Deb Hopeland, which advocates for vulnerable kids.
"Nick has been a shoulder to cry on for Deb for the past 12 months," said an insider. "He's also very protective of her and has stepped in as a fierce defender of Deb's many times. Anyway, it's nice to see her so excited about what the future holds.
"She knows that if she's going to open her heart again to someone, it's got to be on her terms this time."