EXCLUSIVE: Deborra-Lee Furness is Ready to Mingle! Hugh Jackman's Ex-wife 'Loving' Her 'Sexy Single Life' as Rumors Ramp Up 'Wolverine' Actor is 'Prepping to Propose' to Sutton Foster

While Hugh Jackman and new ladylove Sutton Foster put on a brave face in the middle of their messy love scandal – which has turned some of the entertainment world against them – Hugh's ex Deborra-Lee Furness is back in the swing and loving her sexy single life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The divorced and determined Aussie had spring in her step when she was spotted in New York City hugging and yakking it up with a hot guy – who turns out to be longtime friend Nicholas Evans, 45.