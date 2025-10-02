Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Deborra-Lee Furness
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Deborra-Lee Furness is Ready to Mingle! Hugh Jackman's Ex-wife 'Loving' Her 'Sexy Single Life' as Rumors Ramp Up 'Wolverine' Actor is 'Prepping to Propose' to Sutton Foster

photo of hugh jackman
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness is ready to move on following her nasty divorce from Hugh Jackman, who also has moved on.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

While Hugh Jackman and new ladylove Sutton Foster put on a brave face in the middle of their messy love scandal – which has turned some of the entertainment world against them – Hugh's ex Deborra-Lee Furness is back in the swing and loving her sexy single life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The divorced and determined Aussie had spring in her step when she was spotted in New York City hugging and yakking it up with a hot guy – who turns out to be longtime friend Nicholas Evans, 45.

Article continues below advertisement

Deb Moving On After Hugh

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Deborra-Lee Furness was spotted with Nicholas Evans in New York City as she embraced single life.
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness was spotted with Nicholas Evans in New York City as she embraced single life.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's having longtime friends like Nick rallying around her that's helping Deb get back on her feet," said a source.

"Getting a divorce has been a huge life adjustment and now that Deb's a very rich and single lady, she's making sure she's got a solid network watching her back."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, longtime couple Jackman, 56, and Furness, 69, surprisingly split last year, right before the bombshell news of Jackman's love triangle exploded.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Will Deb Date Next?

Article continues below advertisement
Kevin Costner and John Travolta were named among bachelors suggested for Furness.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner and John Travolta were named among bachelors suggested for Furness.

Article continues below advertisement

But although all the klieg lights were focused on the Wolverine and his new she-wolf, sources said Furness has moved on and is open to finding new love – with pals pulling names of eligible bachelors to set her up with, including Hollywood elder statesmen Kevin Costner and John Travolta.

But sources added remaining at the top of the list is her pal Evans, who has known her for 11 years and who cofounded with Deb Hopeland, which advocates for vulnerable kids.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Tom Cruise

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Love Warning — Pals Urge 'Top Gun' Icon to 'Protect His Heart' After Confirming Romance With Younger Actress Ana de Armas... And Engagement Rumors Ramping Up

Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle 'Hurled Cup of Tea in the Air' Amid her 'Miserable' Existence in Royal Family

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Nicholas Evans has been a strong source of support for Deborra-Lee Furness after her split.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Nicholas Evans has been a strong source of support for Deborra-Lee Furness after her split.

"Nick has been a shoulder to cry on for Deb for the past 12 months," said an insider. "He's also very protective of her and has stepped in as a fierce defender of Deb's many times. Anyway, it's nice to see her so excited about what the future holds.

"She knows that if she's going to open her heart again to someone, it's got to be on her terms this time."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.