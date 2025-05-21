EXCLUSIVE: Warren Beatty Warns Hugh Jackman 'Hands off My Daughter' — Amid Rumors 'Wolverine' Playboy is Gagging to Get His Claws into Nepo Baby Actress

Your tip
Warren Beatty Warns Hugh Jackman 'Hands off My Daughter' — Amid Rumors 'Wolverine' Playboy is Gagging to Get His Claws into Nepo Baby Actress

Source: MEGA

Warren Beatty has gone to war with Hugh Jackman over his actress daughter.

May 21 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Hugh Jackman has been cozying up to Warren Beatty and Annette Bening’s glamorous daughter Ella Beatty in a new play, and insiders said the beauty’s dad — once Tinseltown’s most notorious womanizer — and mom are in a panic, warning that he's a shameless cad who can't be trusted, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 56-year-old Aussie actor has his hands all over Beatty’s 25-year-old daughter in the new Off-Broadway production of Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, where he plays a three-time divorced college professor and novelist who has an affair with his 19-year-old student, played by Ella.

Hot scenes have Jackman kissing Ella while she's sitting in his lap, and her wrapping her legs around him while they make out on a desk.

Source: MEGA

Beatty, left, is keeping an eye on Jackman's flirty chemistry with his daughter Ella.

"Warren and Annette are keeping close tabs on the situation," an insider told us. "They're protective of their daughter and know all too well how these things go. They're not accusing Hugh of anything, but they're keeping an eye out and aren't taking chances."

Sources added Jackman "plays up the gentleman act when they're around, but there's plenty of buzz about how flirtatious he's been with Ella during this whole process."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

Source: MEGA

Jackman's bond with Sutton Foster, left, may be fading as he grows closer to Ella.

He hooked up with current squeeze Sutton Foster, 50 – who like Ella, was also his leading lady, in the Broadway musical The Music Man.

But cracks have begun to show in their romance from conflicting schedules, and the source insists that Hugh has now gone gaga for Ella.

"Of course, Hugh would insist he's only being friendly and doing his job to build the connection they need to give a great performance on stage," our insider said. "After all, he and Ella play very passionate lovers – it’s intense."

Meanwhile, Beatty and his wife Bening – who ironically hooked up while filming the 1991 flick Bugsy – didn't try to hold Ella back from doing the show.

Source: MEGA

Beatty and his wife fear Jackman's fame could turn Ella's head.

"They're very proud of her and her talent, but they are wary and don’t want to see life imitating art," our source said.

They aded: "Warren and Annette have been around the business a long time and they know how these things can go and how intoxicating someone with Hugh's fame and status can be.

"They've always been helicopter parents and that hasn't stopped. Even though Ella is in her mid-20s, they still see her as their little girl that needs protecting."

