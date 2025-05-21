EXCLUSIVE: Warren Beatty Warns Hugh Jackman 'Hands off My Daughter' — Amid Rumors 'Wolverine' Playboy is Gagging to Get His Claws into Nepo Baby Actress

Hugh Jackman has been cozying up to Warren Beatty and Annette Bening’s glamorous daughter Ella Beatty in a new play, and insiders said the beauty’s dad — once Tinseltown’s most notorious womanizer — and mom are in a panic, warning that he's a shameless cad who can't be trusted, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 56-year-old Aussie actor has his hands all over Beatty’s 25-year-old daughter in the new Off-Broadway production of Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, where he plays a three-time divorced college professor and novelist who has an affair with his 19-year-old student, played by Ella.

Hot scenes have Jackman kissing Ella while she's sitting in his lap, and her wrapping her legs around him while they make out on a desk.