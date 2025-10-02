EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Love Warning — Pals Urge 'Top Gun' Icon to 'Protect His Heart' After Confirming Romance With Younger Actress Ana de Armas... And Engagement Rumors Ramping Up
Oct. 2 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Smitten superstar Tom Cruise is charging ahead with his hot and heavy romance with Ana de Armas – but his Mission: Impossible castmate Hayley Atwell is warning the daredevil to proceed with caution to protect himself from heartache, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Top Gun flyboy, 63, and Hayley, 43, have remained good friends since he put the British beauty front and center of the seventh and eighth installments of his super-spy franchise.
Pals Looking Out For Tom
"Tom and Hayley have an interesting relationship that's really evolved over the five years that they've known each other," shared an insider, who added dating rumors between the chummy pals were nothing more than gossip.
"They have a bit of a big brother/little sister dynamic going on – and even though Tom has decades of experience in the business and in public life, Hayley has become protective of him.
"They still socialize regularly when they're both in London, but now that Tom seems intent on spending every free moment he has with Ana, the dynamic has shifted a little."
According to the source, Atwell and de Armas are not buddies – and, in fact, they've both previously competed against each other for roles.
Nearly two months after M: I –The Final Reckoning hit theaters in May, Cruise and de Armas, 37, went public with their relationship by holding hands during a stroll in Vermont, where the Cuban cutie owns a $7.2 million 30-acre estate.
But the Risky Business stud and the Knives Out gal were first linked in February, when they were caught on camera grabbing dinner in England near Valentine's Day.
"Of course, Hayley wants Tom to tread carefully with this new relationship, but what makes Tom Tom is that he dives into everything headfirst and without a net – including romantic relationships," the insider said.
Tom's 'Having The Time Of His Life'
"For somebody as conservative and buttoned-up as Hayley, that's a recipe for getting your heart broken and your dreams shattered.
"But Tom's been this way for his entire adult life, and he just doesn't see any reason to change things now.
"He's having the time of his life with Ana – and he's happy to let Hayley know exactly how happy he finally is."