EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Love Warning — Pals Urge 'Top Gun' Icon to 'Protect His Heart' After Confirming Romance With Younger Actress Ana de Armas... And Engagement Rumors Ramping Up

"Tom and Hayley have an interesting relationship that's really evolved over the five years that they've known each other," shared an insider, who added dating rumors between the chummy pals were nothing more than gossip.

"They have a bit of a big brother/little sister dynamic going on – and even though Tom has decades of experience in the business and in public life, Hayley has become protective of him.

"They still socialize regularly when they're both in London, but now that Tom seems intent on spending every free moment he has with Ana, the dynamic has shifted a little."

According to the source, Atwell and de Armas are not buddies – and, in fact, they've both previously competed against each other for roles.