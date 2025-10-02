EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Will Never Be Forgiven' By Brother William for 'Criticizing Kate Middleton For Money He Didn't Even Need'

The claims are made in Channel 5's new documentary Prince Harry: My Terrible Year, which examines both Harry's professional setbacks and his strained family ties.

Prince Harry is facing accusations he crossed a line with comments about Princess Catherine , with royal commentators telling RadarOnline.com Prince William will never forgive his younger brother for targeting his wife.

The program featured royal biographers and analysts who argued the duke's remarks about Catherine deepened divisions within the family beyond repair.

One royal commentator said: "For William, Harry crossed a line that can't be undone – he tore down Catherine for financial gain he wasn't desperate for. That sort of betrayal leaves a lasting wound."

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward slammed Harry for overstepping boundaries regarding Princess Kate, telling viewers of the documentary: "He rubbished Kate for money he didn't even need – that will not be easily forgiven."

She was referencing allegations Harry has leveled against his brother and Catherine in recent years, which palace insiders suggest have deepened rifts within the family.