EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Will Never Be Forgiven' By Brother William for 'Criticizing Kate Middleton For Money He Didn't Even Need'
Oct. 2 2025, Published 3:06 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is facing accusations he crossed a line with comments about Princess Catherine, with royal commentators telling RadarOnline.com Prince William will never forgive his younger brother for targeting his wife.
The claims are made in Channel 5's new documentary Prince Harry: My Terrible Year, which examines both Harry's professional setbacks and his strained family ties.
'A Betrayal That Can't Be Undone'
The program featured royal biographers and analysts who argued the duke's remarks about Catherine deepened divisions within the family beyond repair.
One royal commentator said: "For William, Harry crossed a line that can't be undone – he tore down Catherine for financial gain he wasn't desperate for. That sort of betrayal leaves a lasting wound."
Royal biographer Ingrid Seward slammed Harry for overstepping boundaries regarding Princess Kate, telling viewers of the documentary: "He rubbished Kate for money he didn't even need – that will not be easily forgiven."
She was referencing allegations Harry has leveled against his brother and Catherine in recent years, which palace insiders suggest have deepened rifts within the family.
Struggles With Life Beyond Royal Duties
Harry has said Kate made Meghan Markle cry during pre-wedding preparations, and claimed he and his brother William had a physical fight over remarks made about his wife.
The criticism comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Harry, 41, and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, whose transition from royal life to media ventures has been met with mixed results.
Their Netflix deal, initially estimated at $100 million, has so far produced projects that failed to meet expectations.
Another analyst said: "They see themselves as highly talented, but the truth is Harry's identity came from being a royal and Meghan's from her acting career. Beyond that, their appeal is quite restricted."
Netflix Projects Fail to Impress
Harry's recent Netflix polo documentary was singled out as an example of their struggles to connect with audiences. Marketed as an intimate look at his favorite sport, it was widely panned by critics. The Guardian called it "boring," Decider branded it "a dull indulgence," and reviews elsewhere labeled it "tedious."
One source familiar with the production said: "Harry believed people were truly interested in his story, but in fact the draw was always the revelations. Once those weren't there, the show didn't land."
Viewership fell far short of projections, casting doubt over the sustainability of the Sussexes' streaming partnership.
Markle's lifestyle series With Love, Meghan performed only slightly better, drawing 5.3 million viewers worldwide and ranking just 383rd globally.
Tensions With the Royal Family Deepen
Critics were equally unforgiving.
Variety described the show as "an ego trip not worth taking," while The Economist dismissed it as "out of touch with the times."
The Channel 5 documentary also explored the personal consequences of Harry's choices, including his absence from key royal events and his waning popularity in Britain. Recent polling shows the duke consistently among the least favored members of the royal family.
A royal insider said: "Each time Harry has gone public, particularly when Catherine was drawn in, it's pushed him further from William. For William, criticism of his wife crosses a line, which is why forgiving him seems out of reach."
The program linked these tensions back to the Sussexes' preoccupation with media perception. According to commentators, Harry remains "thin-skinned" and acutely sensitive to criticism, while Markle's attempts to control their narrative have sometimes backfired.
Despite the glossy public image projected by the couple and their high-profile deals in the US, analysts in the documentary concluded the couple's media endeavors have struggled to live up to expectations – leaving Harry isolated from his family and facing mounting pressure to justify his next move.