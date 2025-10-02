Netflix V. Musk: Elon Begs Loyal Fans to 'Cancel' Streaming Service Over 'Transgender Woke Agenda' and Rages Over 'CoComelon' Clip of 'Toddler in Drag'
Oct. 2 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Elon Musk has now decided to spend his free time pleading with his followers to "cancel" Netflix, accusing the giant streamer of having a "transgender woke agenda," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The billionaire has been busy reposting and commenting on posts about some of the content on Netflix, specifically shows aimed at young children.
What Did Musk Say About Netflix?
"Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids," Musk raged on X on Tuesday, October 1, responding to another user’s meme depicting the streamer's apparent "transgender woke agenda" as a Trojan horse entering a fortress labeled "your kids."
Musk wasn't done there, as he then commented, "This is not ok," to a clip shared by the right-wing mouthpiece account Libs of TikTok. In the clip, from Netflix's Dead End: Paranormal Park, the protagonist says he is transgender.
Libs of TikTok, run by Chaya Raichik, wrote: "Dead End Paranormal Park, a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN. This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS." The streamer canceled the animated show in 2022 and has not promoted it since.
Musk, however, has not grown tired as he has continued to go after Netflix.
Musk Rages Over Netflix's Content, Including 'CoComelon'
The 54-year-old also reposted comments bashing pro-trans themes in other children's shows on the popular streamer, including CoComelon Lane, which features, according to controversial user Ian Miles Cheong, "interracial gay dads attempting to raise a baby as transgender who make the toddler dance for them in drag. This is the woke version of Bacha Bazi."
Musk responded "true" to another person's claim that "Transgender propaganda isn’t just quietly lurking in the background on Netflix, they are actively pushing it on users."
The Tesla boss' complaints have led to a mixed bag of reactions, with conservative comedian Rob Schneider, who once dressed up as a woman in the film The Hot Chick, writing: "Thank you for standing up against the evil Trans indoctrination programming of our children on Netflix and Disney..."
Meanwhile, one user pushed back and responded: "Canceling Netflix over diversity efforts just proves some people fear inclusion more than they value good storytelling.
"Netflix investing in diverse creators is not a reason to cancel, it's a reason to support."
While some of Musk's most loyal supporters shared "proof" of their canceled subscriptions, Netflix dropped 0.8 percent to a two-month low of $1,162 per share on Nasdaq, after a 2.3 percent decline in the previous session. However, the streamer has made it a point not to share its subscriber numbers.
Musk has a transgender child, daughter Vivian Wilson, who in 2022 changed her name and gender. The 21-year-old and Musk do not have a relationship, after he said Wilson was "dead."
In 2023, during an interview with biographer Walter Isaacson, Musk called out the chi-chi Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in California and claimed they infected Wilson with the "woke mind virus."
"She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil," he said at the time.
Musk's Transgender Child Calls Him 'Pathetic'
Wilson has hit back at her estranged father, calling him a "pathetic man-child."
"Why would I feel scared of him?" she said in an interview with Teen Vogue. Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here.”
She added: "I don’t give a f--- how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don't. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations..."