Netflix V. Musk: Elon Begs Loyal Fans to 'Cancel' Streaming Service Over 'Transgender Woke Agenda' and Rages Over 'CoComelon' Clip of 'Toddler in Drag'

"Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids," Musk raged on X on Tuesday, October 1, responding to another user’s meme depicting the streamer's apparent "transgender woke agenda" as a Trojan horse entering a fortress labeled "your kids."

Musk wasn't done there, as he then commented, "This is not ok," to a clip shared by the right-wing mouthpiece account Libs of TikTok. In the clip, from Netflix's Dead End: Paranormal Park, the protagonist says he is transgender.

Libs of TikTok, run by Chaya Raichik, wrote: "Dead End Paranormal Park, a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN. This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS." The streamer canceled the animated show in 2022 and has not promoted it since.

Musk, however, has not grown tired as he has continued to go after Netflix.