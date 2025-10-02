Musk's Major Milestone: Elon Makes History as First Person to Hit $500Billion Net Worth as Tesla Stocks Continue to Climb

The 54-year-old's wealth has continued to increase over the years, as it was $ 25billion in March 2020, but now appears to be approaching half a trillion dollars. Musk is already on his way to becoming the world’s first trillionaire by 2033. The Tesla board of directors recently offered to add $1trillion to the businessman's pockets, making it the biggest pay package for an executive in history.

In the plan, Musk would get up to 12 percent of Tesla's stock, worth about $1trillion, if the company hits its targets, such as a market capitalization of $8.5trillion as well as other milestones over 10 years.

"We believe that Elon's singular vision is vital to navigating this critical inflection point," Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm said in a letter to investors. "We also recognize the formidable nature of this undertaking and, as a result, the importance of having a leader who is not only willing and capable but eager to meet this challenge."

According to Dennholm, "retaining and incentivizing Elon is fundamental to Tesla achieving these goals and becoming the most valuable company in history."