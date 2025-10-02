Your tip
Bad Bunny

ICE Agents to Descend on Super Bowl Amid Halftime Show Performer and Massive 'Trump Critic' Bad Bunny's Fears His Fans Will Be Targeted in U.S.

picture of Donald Trump and Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's immigration enforcement officers will be sent to the Super Bowl, despite Halftime Show performer Bad Bunny's fears.

Oct. 2 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

ICE agents will have a presence at the Super Bowl amid claims made by Halftime Show performer Bad Bunny his U.S. tour was axed over fears his fans would be targeted.

RadarOnline.com can reveal longtime Donald Trump stooge Corey Lewandowski, a Department of Homeland Security advisor, confirmed enforcement officers would be active at the spectacle, to be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in February, while also slamming the NFL for choosing a musician "who hates America" to take on the high-profile gig.

'We Will Deport You'

picture of Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny axed a U.S. mainland tour over fears his fans would targeted.

He said: "It's so shameful they picked someone who seems to hate America.

"There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally.

"Not the Super Bowl and no where else. We will find and deport you. That is a very real situation."

Bad Bunny addressed his decision to make a sole mainland U.S. appearance just moments before the NFL revealed he was playing the Super Bowl.

He wrote on X: "I've been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States."

Bad Bunny Accused Of Being a 'Massive Trump Hater'

picture of Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

The musician is an outspoken critic of Trump and his immigration stance.

The MAGA world erupted after the Puerto Rican artist, 31, was announced as next year's Halftime Show performer.

Conservative podcaster Benny Johnson called Bad Bunny a "massive Trump hater" and "anti-ICE activist," and criticized him for not singing in English.

Bad Bunny – real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – spoke out about the reason he didn't schedule any mainland U.S. tour dates.

He cited the lengthy residency in Puerto Rico – a U.S. territory – and the Trump Administration's increasing use of ICE agents as reasons why he wouldn't perform.

MAGA Meltdown

picture of Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny's selection as Halftime Show performer has sparked outrage within MAGA.

"There were many reasons why I didn't show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate – I've performed there many times," he explained.

"All of (the shows) have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I've enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the U.S.

"But specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the U.S. People from the U.S. could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world."

The Tití Me Preguntó hitmaker added: "But there was the issue of – like, f-----g ICE could be outside (my concert). And it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about."

picture of Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and Adele
Source: MEGA

Superstars Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Adele were all in contention for the 2026 Halftime Show.

While Lewandowski slammed the NFL for choosing the singer to play at the big game, he claimed that ICE would have a presence at the big event anyway.

He said: "I don't care if it's a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else. We're going to do enforcement everywhere.

"We are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president. If you're in this country illegally, do yourself a favor: go home."

Bad Bunny’s selection follows weeks of speculation over who would perform.

Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Adele were also believed to be in the running for the coveted gig.

