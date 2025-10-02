Denise Richards’ Divorce Drama Erupts: 'RHOBH' Star's Ex Aaron Phypers Plans to Call 'Witnesses' Brandi Glanville and Charlie Sheen to Testify in Court

Phypers filed for divorce on July 7 citing "irreconcilable differences." He listed the couple's date of separation as July 4 and requested the reality star pay him spousal support.

Days after Phypers' filing, Richards filed a motion requesting a temporary restraining order along with photos of injuries she allegedly sustained from her estranged husband.

Her filing stated: "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages."