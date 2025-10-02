Denise Richards’ Divorce Drama Erupts: 'RHOBH' Star's Ex Aaron Phypers Plans to Call 'Witnesses' Brandi Glanville and Charlie Sheen to Testify in Court
Oct. 2 2025, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
Denise Richards' divorce war with estranged husband Aaron Phypers has taken a dramatic turn as the wellness guru is expected to call on Charlie Sheen and Brandi Glanville to testify against the Bravo star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Phypers, 53, laid out his intentions to call on Richards' ex-husband and her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate on a witness list filed ahead of their upcoming hearing next month.
Phypers Digs Into Richards' Past for Divorce Hearing Testimony
Among the list of names Phypers submitted included Sheen, 60, Glanville, 52, as well as himself, his parents and brother.
Richards and the Two and a Half Men star were married from 2002 to 2006 and share two daughters together, Sami, 21, and Lola, 20.
The Wild Things star recently opened up about their rocky marriage in Sheen's Netflix documentary series, aka Charlie Sheen, in addition to appearing by the 60-year-old's side at his red carpet premiere.
Phypers calling on Glanville was another interesting choice. Richards and Glanville were once closed friends and co-stars, but that all changed when the 52-year-old insisted she hooked up with the mother-of-three, who vehemently denied any sexual encounter.
Glanville and Richards' conflicting claims over the alleged hook up was a central storyline of Season 10 of RHOBH.
The witnesses are reportedly expected to discuss Richards' "lack of fear, phone calls, messages, video she sent, violence by her, breaking Aaron’s phone, trespassing in family members’ rooms" among other topics, according to Phypers.
Phypers Wants Richards to Take the Stand
The wellness guru also said he wanted Richards to take the stand so he could question her physical abuse allegations, "her unreliability as a witness" and other claims.
Phypers claimed Richards' questioning would take one to two hours.
Richards' father Irv was also reportedly listed as a potential witness in the increasingly messy divorce case.
Phypers filed for divorce on July 7 citing "irreconcilable differences." He listed the couple's date of separation as July 4 and requested the reality star pay him spousal support.
Days after Phypers' filing, Richards filed a motion requesting a temporary restraining order along with photos of injuries she allegedly sustained from her estranged husband.
Her filing stated: "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages."
Phypers branded Richards' claims "completely false and deeply hurtful," adding: "Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue.
"I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect. I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims."
While Phypers denied Richards' allegations, the court granted her request. She has since requested a permanent restraining order, which a judge has yet to rule on.