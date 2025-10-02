'The View' Co-Host Admits Barbara Walters Made Her 'Cry for Three Years Straight' as She Was Suffering 'A Lot of Failures and Humiliations' on Show

Regardless of that being a positive thing, Shepherd noted Walters "was hard" on her.

"She was like, 'Read a book. Know why you’re saying what you’re saying. Be able to defend what you’re saying. It’s okay if you fall. It’s okay if you make a mistake.' And that’s what I learned," she added.

Shepherd ended up spending seven years on The View, exiting in 2014 once her contract expired. She revealed she was thankful for her time on the show.

"The View, a lot of people say, ‘Oh, they talk bad about The View.’ For me, it was one of the best experiences of my life," the Sherri host said.

She also noted she was scared to speak up prior to joining the show as a panelist.

“When I got on The View, it was everything I hated to do, I had to do every day on The View. I was a very fearful person,” she explained. “I was not like that, I was very fearful, I was very shy. I didn’t express my opinion. I learned it, I said it, but I was not this Sherri. To be interrupting people… if I didn’t interrupt people on The View, I didn’t get hurt.”