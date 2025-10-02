'He’s Empowered': Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Planning to Speak' at Sentencing in 'Last-Minute' Bid to Sway Judge's Decision... As Disgraced Rapper Faces 20 Years Behind Bars

Combs faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found not guilty of racketeering and both charges of sex trafficking, which were the more serious charges.

The 55-year-old has been spending most of his time recently begging family and friends to write letters to Judge Arun Subramanian, asking for leniency.

On Friday, he will finally have a chance to sway the judge in person.

"He thinks his words can change everything," a source told Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "It’s arrogant, but it’s worked for him before."