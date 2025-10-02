'He’s Empowered': Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Planning to Speak' at Sentencing in 'Last-Minute' Bid to Sway Judge's Decision... As Disgraced Rapper Faces 20 Years Behind Bars
Oct. 2 2025, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs "plans to address the court" during his sentencing hearing Friday, October 3, RadarOnline.com can report.
The disgraced rapper, who passed on the chance to testify during his sex trafficking trial, will speak to the judge for the first time before learning his fate.
Combs faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found not guilty of racketeering and both charges of sex trafficking, which were the more serious charges.
The 55-year-old has been spending most of his time recently begging family and friends to write letters to Judge Arun Subramanian, asking for leniency.
On Friday, he will finally have a chance to sway the judge in person.
"He thinks his words can change everything," a source told Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "It’s arrogant, but it’s worked for him before."
Combs' Sentencing Game Plan
Shuter reports the music mogul's lawyers have requested that he be allowed to wear "street clothes" to the hearing, instead of the standard prison jumpsuit, in an attempt to look more humane and humbled.
Combs has also promised to be "dignified and respectful" in court, as he tries to buy his freedom with his charm.
"He’s empowered," another insider told Shuter. "He thinks if anyone can flip a judge at the last minute, it's him."
But Combs won't be the only one speaking. His former assistant, who testified during the trial under the pseudonym "Mia", is expected to make her case for a harsh sentence.
Graphic Testimony During Trial
During Mia's testimony, she also recalled the first time she met Combs.
Mia said she was about 25 or 26 years old when she applied for the job. As part of the application process, Mia went to Combs' apartment and met with him and the head of human resources.
She claimed Combs answered the door in his underwear – and after the head of HR introduced themselves, they left the apartment.
The former assistant additionally testified to Combs being physically violent and sexually assaulting her on several occasions. She said on the witness stand: "He's thrown things at me. He's thrown me against the wall. He's thrown me into a pool. He's thrown an ice bucket on my head."
Mia described her work environment as "chaotic" and "toxic" under Combs, noting "Puff's mood" determined everything and it changed "all the time."
Defending His Life
With sentencing now imminent, Combs has bombarded the court with letters and notes begging for his release. He also wrote a personal 182-page sentencing memo asking for a term of no longer than 14 months, which is what he has already served.
In a legal submission, his defense team detailed "inhumane" conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, claiming food sometimes contains maggots, that the rapper is routinely subjected to violence, and that he has "not breathed fresh air in nearly 13 months."
His defense lawyers pointed out that the rapper is said to now be sober "for the first time in 25 years" and has had an "incident-free record." Combs has also helped other inmates by creating an educational program on business management and entrepreneurship, and ultimately concluded that Combs has been "adequately punished."
"In the past two years, Mr Combs's career and reputation have been destroyed," his lawyers said in the document. "He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America — yet has made the most of that punishment."