Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Latest: Rapper Accused of Crashing Prince Party to Attack Cassie Ventura Before He Was Stopped By Rock Icon's Security

Split photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Cassie Ventura
Source: MEGA

A former employee of Sean 'Diddy' Combs testified to the disgraced music mogul attacking ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a party hosted by Prince.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 29 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

A former assistant of Sean 'Diddy' Combs testified to a security team having to separate the disgraced music mogul from then-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura after he attacked her at a party hosted by Prince, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former assistant took the stand at Combs' sex-trafficking trial on Thursday, May 29, and is testifying under the pseudonym Mia.

Prince's Party

cassie ventura text messages sean diddy combs abuse testimony
Source: MEGA

Mia recalled being instructed to stay with Ventura at a hotel when they were invited to Prince's party.

Mia said the incident taking place in 2010 the night after an award show. They said Combs instructed them to stay with Ventura at a hotel while the Bad Boy records founder went out with his kids.

While at the hotel, Mia said a friend called and formed the pair of a party Prince was throwing.

She testified: "Cass and I debated like little kids if we should sneak out of the house for probably what felt like forever."

Ultimately, Mia and Ventura decided to go to Prince's party.

'Puff Caught Cass'

sean diddy combs trial most shocking moments so far
Source: MEGA

Mia said she and Ventura were trying to run out of the party when Combs caught them and began attacking his then-girlfriend.

At the party, Mia recalled dancing and watching Prince perform when Combs showed up.

She recalled locking eyes with Combs before taking off running to leave the house, but "Puff caught Cass."

The former assistant said: "He caught up to her and had her on the ground.

"He started attacking her, but Prince's security swiftly intervened.”

Mia said she left Prince's party and stayed at another hotel. The following day, she said she was informed by the head of human resources that Combs had suspended her without pay for being "insubordinate."

Combs Greeted Ex-Assistant in His Underwear

sean diddy combs trial most shocking moments so far
Source: MEGA

Mia said Combs was only wearing underwear when met him for the first time interviewing for the job.

During Mia's testimony, she also recalled the first time she met Combs.

Mia said she was about 25 or 26 years old when she applied for the job. As part of the application process, Mia went to Combs' apartment and met with him and the head of human resources.

She claimed Combs answered the door in his underwear – and after the head of HR introduced themselves, they left the apartment.

The former assistant additionally testified to Combs being physically violent and sexually assaulting her on several occasions.

A 'Chaotic' and 'Toxic' Work Environment

She said on the witness stand: "He's thrown things at me. He's thrown me against the wall. He's thrown me into a pool. He's thrown an ice bucket on my head."

Mia described her work environment as "chaotic" and "toxic" under Combs, noting "Puff's mood" determined everything and it changed "all the time."

The former assistant also recalled not sleeping her first 24 hours as Combs' assistant. Initially, she believed it was a "test" during her two-week probationary period, but as time went on, working on little to no sleep became standard.

In one instance, Mia said she went five days without sleep and relied on extended-release Adderall to keep her awake. She ultimately broke down from exhaustion, and Combs allowed her to leave so she could sleep.

sean diddy combs trial everything to know charges evidence
Source: MEGA

Mia described Combs as controlling and physically and sexually violent.

Later in her testimony, Mia recalled Combs being controlling, including not allowing her to leave his house without his permission.

She said in one incident, which took place in either 2008 or 2009, she left Combs' home late at night while he was sleeping. She was then followed by the music mogul's security team, who said Combs sent them to find her.

Mia said: "I got in big trouble."

Combs' former assistant additionally testified to not being allowed to lock her door when she stayed at his house, and said he told her: "This is my house, no one locks my doors."

