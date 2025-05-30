Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Latest: Disgraced Rapper's Personal Assistant Grilled For Boasting About Lavish Lifestyle With Ex-Boss — After Claiming He Was 'Violent' and 'Sexually Assaulted' Her

On Thursday, Mia claimed Combs was repeatedly physically violent and sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

On Friday, Defense attorney Brian Steel asked Mia about her relationship with Combs, and showed jurors photos of social media posts she shared seemingly praising the singer.

The first image, from January 2013, tagged Combs and showed her holding several bottles of expensive vodka, along with the caption "what we do when you’re not around."

Another photo from that October showed Combs at a coffee shop, to which Mia seemingly gushed: "Just the #1 guy on the Forbes list getting me a vanilla latte. No big deal, regular people s---t."

Mia confirmed to Steel that both photos were shared after she said Combs had already sexually assaulted and abused her.