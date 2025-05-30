Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Latest: Disgraced Rapper's Personal Assistant Grilled For Boasting About Lavish Lifestyle With Ex-Boss — After Claiming He Was 'Violent' and 'Sexually Assaulted' Her

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense team cross-examined his former personal assistant.

May 30 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorneys had their turn today to grill the rapper's former personal assistant, who is testifying under the pseudonym "Mia," RadarOnline.com can report.

The disgraced music mogul's defense team is trying to discredit the ex-employee by pointing out all of the positive messages she shared about her former boss.

Cross-Examination

sean diddy combs trial most shocking moments so far
Source: MEGA

The woman known as 'Mia' previously described how the rapper would violently attack her.

On Thursday, Mia claimed Combs was repeatedly physically violent and sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

On Friday, Defense attorney Brian Steel asked Mia about her relationship with Combs, and showed jurors photos of social media posts she shared seemingly praising the singer.

The first image, from January 2013, tagged Combs and showed her holding several bottles of expensive vodka, along with the caption "what we do when you’re not around."

Another photo from that October showed Combs at a coffee shop, to which Mia seemingly gushed: "Just the #1 guy on the Forbes list getting me a vanilla latte. No big deal, regular people s---t."

Mia confirmed to Steel that both photos were shared after she said Combs had already sexually assaulted and abused her.

False Face

sean diddy combs trial most shocking moments so far
Source: MEGA

Mia said she and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura were both victims of Combs' rage.

When pressed by the defense as to why she shared the positive posts, even after he attacked her, Mia explained social media was about "showing how great your life was" – even if it wasn’t true.

She also said Combs’ fans followed her for updates and added she didn’t want her family to know the truth about the violence she was being subjected to.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, during her testimony on Thursday, Mia claimed on the witness stand: "He's thrown things at me. He's thrown me against the wall. He's thrown me into a pool. He's thrown an ice bucket on my head."

Mia described her work environment as "chaotic" and "toxic" under Combs, noting "Puff's mood" determined everything, and it changed "all the time."

Adderall and Exhaustion

diddy sex trial grisliest details showbiz horror saga
Source: MEGA

Combs' sex trial has revealed grisly details about his party life.

The former assistant also recalled not sleeping her first 24 hours as Combs' employee. Initially, she believed it was a "test" during her two-week probationary period, but as time went on, working on little to no sleep became standard.

In one instance, Mia said she went five days without sleep and relied on extended-release Adderall to keep her awake.

She ultimately broke down from exhaustion, explaining: "My hearing went, and my equilibrium was off. Blurred vision. Lights that weren't there."

Combs finally allowed her to leave so she could sleep.

'Big Trouble'

sean diddy combs trial most shocking moments so far
Source: MEGA

Combs' team argued Mia praised the rapper.

Later in her testimony, Mia recalled Combs being controlling, including not allowing her to leave his house without his permission.

She said in one incident, which took place in either 2008 or 2009, she left Combs' home late at night while he was sleeping. She was then followed by the music mogul's security team, who said Combs sent them to find her.

Mia said: "I got in big trouble."

Combs' former assistant additionally testified to not being allowed to lock her door when she stayed at his house, and said he told her: "This is my house, no one locks my doors."

Mia is expected back on the stand on Monday.

