Nicole Kidman Called Divorce a 'Nightmare' in Heartbreaking Interview Before Shocking Split With Keith Urban After 19 Years of Marriage

The couple was married for 19 years after tying the knot in 2006. Sources claimed Kidman fought hard for her marriage before Urban moved out of the Nashville home and that the separation was definitely a one-sided decision.

In the wake of their divorce, allegations came out about him having a new girlfriend.

Hollywood insider Rob Shuter addressed the topic on his Substack, writing, “Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out – and she knew why... It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is."

The source insisted Urban’s friends tried to cover for him, but it didn’t work.

"(Nicole's) not naïve,” they said. “She heard the stories, she saw the signs. At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore. She’s not going to live as anyone’s second choice.”