Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Called Divorce a 'Nightmare' in Heartbreaking Interview Before Shocking Split With Keith Urban After 19 Years of Marriage

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman addressed the topic of divorce in a heartbreaking interview before her shocking split from Keith Urban.

Oct. 2 2025, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

Nicole Kidman addressed the topic of getting divorced from Keith Urban prior to it becoming a reality in an unearthed, emotional interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“I think that divorce is hard for anyone,” she said in a 2001 interview.

Nicole Kidman Called Divorce 'A Nightmare'

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman thought she would always be married.

“It's a nightmare,” the famous actress continued, “it just is, and you can pretend you're fine. And days you're great [and] days you're not great.”

She also shared she believed she would always be married.

As RadarOnline.com reported, it was revealed on September 29 that Urban and Kidman had separated. The next day, she filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage.

There Have Been Allegations Keith Urban Has a New Girlfriend

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years.

The couple was married for 19 years after tying the knot in 2006. Sources claimed Kidman fought hard for her marriage before Urban moved out of the Nashville home and that the separation was definitely a one-sided decision.

In the wake of their divorce, allegations came out about him having a new girlfriend.

Hollywood insider Rob Shuter addressed the topic on his Substack, writing, “Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out – and she knew why... It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is."

The source insisted Urban’s friends tried to cover for him, but it didn’t work.

"(Nicole's) not naïve,” they said. “She heard the stories, she saw the signs. At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore. She’s not going to live as anyone’s second choice.”

Nicole Kidman Is 'Shocked' Over Keith Urban Allegedly Having a New Woman

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman 'doesn't dispute' Keith Urban's alleged new woman, according to insiders.

In other reports, multiple insiders came forward to insist “all the signs” pointed to Urban being with another woman.

“Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it,” they added.

Another source close to the Babygirl star claimed the chatter of Urban moving on with a new woman was "all over Nashville."

While no one could give an exact timeline to when he started to go astray, separate sources claimed the estranged couple had been living separately "since the beginning of summer.”

A Reconciliation Between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Is Said to Be Highly Unlikely

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman cited 'irreconcilable differences' in her divorce filing as the reason for her split from Keith Urban.

As far as a potential reconciliation between the estranged pair goes, sources claimed it's highly unlikely.

Urban is said to be "showing no signs" of wanting to work things out with the Oscar winner.

In her divorce filing, Kidman cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. She also reportedly included a parenting plan, a child support worksheet, and a Parenting Seminar Order.

Additionally, Kidman noted she wanted to remain the "primary residential parent of the minor children."

