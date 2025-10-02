'Grumpy' Keith Urban Snapped at Reporter for Asking Nicole Kidman-Related Questions in Pre-Split Interview, Blasting: 'I'm Not Talking About Her!'
Oct. 2 2025, Published 9:16 a.m. ET
Keith Urban snapped at a reporter for asking him questions about Nicole Kidman shortly before the couple announced their shock separation.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country star, 57, was at pains to discuss his Hollywood star wife, 58, while promoting his music over fears she would become the "headline" of the piece.
Urban blasted: "I just don't want to give you guys a headline about my wife."
Marital Tension Showing
British Journalist Ed Potton, who works for The Times, recalled how the singer's easy charm evaporated the moment his estranged wife's name came up during a sit-down interview in Nashville last year.
Potton explained that the signs of marital tension "were there, flashing in neon."
He also described how the star became guarded and, at times, openly snippy when pressed about Kidman.
It was a striking contrast to how he previously spoke about his spouse, who he credited with staging a life-saving intervention just four months after their 2006 wedding.
He even immortalized the moment in his 2009 song Thank You.
But when the subject was raised in their conversation, Urban bristled: "Before you know it the interview would be 'My wife saved my life' and I don't want to go there."
Fears Of Being Upstaged By Wife
Potton observed that Urban never completely lost his cool, but his tone suggested deep frustration.
At one point, after being asked if he was proud of Kidman's career resurgence in TV, Urban shut the door firmly.
"We've had the best conversation about my career and my music and I love that at the very end of this conversation you'e going to give one more swing to see if I'll talk about my wife. I'm not going to talk about her," he retorted.
Potton explained, for years, British journalists noted that Urban's interviews followed a pattern, in which he would promote a project, and in return offer up a few nuggets of information about Kidman.
'Decent Bloke Living In A Strange World'
Over the past few years, however, Urban appeared increasingly resentful of the transaction and more and more self conscious that his wife's global fame often overshadowed his own.
And while Urban had already enjoyed country music acclaim before he met Kidman, his career undeniably reached new heights after they married, including four Grammy Awards and seven consecutive top ten albums.
Still, Potton pointed out "had he not been married to one of the most recognizable women in the world, we wouldn't have done the interview."
"Urban knew this, I suspect, and it must have stung," the journalist acknowledged.
Ultimately, Potton concluded that Urban came across as a "decent bloke living in a strange world" — one in which his identity was often tied to a wife who eclipsed him professionally.
Kidman filed for divorce this week, citing "irreconcilable differences" — as a source claimed Urban has already moved on with a younger woman in the music industry.
The well-placed Nashville music business PR source said: "The rumor is that he's with a younger woman in the business. It's all everyone is talking about. Everyone wants to know who, but so far, that's a mystery."
The former couple share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.