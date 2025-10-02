'Grumpy' Keith Urban Snapped at Reporter for Asking Nicole Kidman-Related Questions in Pre-Split Interview, Blasting: 'I'm Not Talking About Her!'

British Journalist Ed Potton, who works for The Times, recalled how the singer's easy charm evaporated the moment his estranged wife's name came up during a sit-down interview in Nashville last year.

Potton explained that the signs of marital tension "were there, flashing in neon."

He also described how the star became guarded and, at times, openly snippy when pressed about Kidman.

It was a striking contrast to how he previously spoke about his spouse, who he credited with staging a life-saving intervention just four months after their 2006 wedding.

He even immortalized the moment in his 2009 song Thank You.

But when the subject was raised in their conversation, Urban bristled: "Before you know it the interview would be 'My wife saved my life' and I don't want to go there."