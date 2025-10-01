EXCLUSIVE: Radar's Deep Dive into Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce Papers — Including Broken Couple's Astonishing Child Custody Plans
Oct. 1 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman will take on primary custody of her teen daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, following her split from country singer Keith Urban, RadarOnline.com can reveal after trawling the pair's newly filed divorce papers.
Court documents reveal that Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, have struck an unusual arrangement in which the actress is granted 306 days of the year with the girls, while the musician has just 59.
Custody Agreement Favors Nicole Kidman
Urban will host Sunday, 17 and Faith, 14, from 10 am on Saturdays until 6 pm on Sundays every other weekend. The documents also state major decisions on education and activities must be made jointly.
A source close to the case claimed: "Nicole's priority was making sure the children had consistency, and the agreement shows that. Keith will have less time with them but will remain involved in major choices."
Holidays and Financial Terms
The papers also set out how holidays will be split between the estranged couple – Kidman will have the girls on Mother's Day and Easter, while Urban will spend Father's Day and Thanksgiving with them.
Neither parent will pay child support, as Urban has already prepaid what the court describes as his obligations. Both parents are required to complete a parenting seminar within 60 days.
The notarized plan was signed by Kidman on 6 September, with Urban signing a week earlier. It stresses both parties must avoid disparaging each other in front of the children and must encourage the girls to have healthy relationships with both parents. Court costs will be shared equally, and both child and spousal support have been waived.
End of a 19-Year Marriage
Kidman filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple, once regarded as one of Australia's most enduring celebrity partnerships, has been living largely separate lives due to filming and touring schedules.
Those close to Kidman say the speculation has been difficult for her.
A friend said: "The idea that Keith might already be moving on has been painful for Nicole. She has always placed a high value on loyalty."
Public Signs of Strain
Kidman and Urban were last seen together in public in June when they attended a FIFA World Cup match in Nashville, Tennessee. Since then, Urban has been on his High and Alive world tour, which takes him to Pennsylvania this week, while Kidman has remained at the couple's $4million Nashville compound with their daughters.
Earlier this year, Urban hinted at tension when he abruptly ended a radio interview after a question referencing Kidman's intimate film scenes in Babygirl and A Family Affair. Meanwhile, Kidman suggested cracks in the marriage during promotion for her Netflix series The Perfect Couple in September, saying: "There's no perfect anything. Anything that's presented as perfect… forget it."
Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise, 63, for 11 years, and the pair adopted two children, Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30. Despite the separation, the court filing states both Kidman and Urban are expected to provide a "loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship" with their daughters.