EXCLUSIVE: Radar's Deep Dive into Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce Papers — Including Broken Couple's Astonishing Child Custody Plans

Court documents reveal that Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, have struck an unusual arrangement in which the actress is granted 306 days of the year with the girls , while the musician has just 59.

Nicole Kidman will take on primary custody of her teen daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, following her split from country singer Keith Urban , RadarOnline.com can reveal after trawling the pair's newly filed divorce papers .

A source close to the case claimed: "Nicole's priority was making sure the children had consistency, and the agreement shows that. Keith will have less time with them but will remain involved in major choices."

Urban will host Sunday, 17 and Faith, 14, from 10 am on Saturdays until 6 pm on Sundays every other weekend. The documents also state major decisions on education and activities must be made jointly.

The papers also set out how holidays will be split between the estranged couple – Kidman will have the girls on Mother's Day and Easter, while Urban will spend Father's Day and Thanksgiving with them.

Neither parent will pay child support, as Urban has already prepaid what the court describes as his obligations. Both parents are required to complete a parenting seminar within 60 days.

The notarized plan was signed by Kidman on 6 September, with Urban signing a week earlier. It stresses both parties must avoid disparaging each other in front of the children and must encourage the girls to have healthy relationships with both parents. Court costs will be shared equally, and both child and spousal support have been waived.