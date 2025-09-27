EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Dirtiest Divorce War Goes Nuclear — How Denise Richards is 'At War to Save Reputation' Amid Her Ex Aaron Phypers' Drugs, Cheating, Filth and Abuse Allegations

Richards was granted a restraining order earlier this summer after claiming Phypers "repeatedly abused" her – an allegation he denies.

A source close to Richards has now told us about the bitter battle ramping up: "Denise thinks Aaron is systematically trying to destroy her reputation. One week it's drugs, the next it's cheating or hoarding allegations against her – he just keeps piling it on. She believes it's all part of a plan to shame her publicly and wear her down."

Phypers recently invited US television cameras into a California home the couple once shared. He showed moth-eaten clothing, stained carpets, and cluttered bathrooms covered in beauty products.

"She buys make-up and keeps buying make-up and gets more make-up," he said, suggesting his ex-wife hoarded belongings. He added, "I don’t know if it's hoarding. It's something."