EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Dirtiest Divorce War Goes Nuclear — How Denise Richards is 'At War to Save Reputation' Amid Her Ex Aaron Phypers' Drugs, Cheating, Filth and Abuse Allegations
Sept. 26 2025, Published 8:25 p.m. ET
Denise Richards is at war to save her reputation after her estranged husband Aaron Phypers launched a barrage of allegations against her, escalating what insiders tell RadarOnline.com is now one of Hollywood's ugliest ever divorce battles.
The 54-year-old actress and reality TV star, best known for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Wild Things, has been locked in a bitter split from Phypers, 53, after he filed for divorce in July. Their five-year marriage ended in acrimony, and since then the former couple have traded accusations of abuse, infidelity, drug use, and neglect.
Aaron Phypers' Allegations Intensify
Richards was granted a restraining order earlier this summer after claiming Phypers "repeatedly abused" her – an allegation he denies.
A source close to Richards has now told us about the bitter battle ramping up: "Denise thinks Aaron is systematically trying to destroy her reputation. One week it's drugs, the next it's cheating or hoarding allegations against her – he just keeps piling it on. She believes it's all part of a plan to shame her publicly and wear her down."
Phypers recently invited US television cameras into a California home the couple once shared. He showed moth-eaten clothing, stained carpets, and cluttered bathrooms covered in beauty products.
"She buys make-up and keeps buying make-up and gets more make-up," he said, suggesting his ex-wife hoarded belongings. He added, "I don’t know if it's hoarding. It's something."
Damaging Accusations Spark Backlash
The images struck a nerve. A Hollywood insider claimed: "The cheating rumors were damaging, but calling Denise a hoarder and implying she neglects her dogs takes it even further. Aaron understands that accusations like this can linger, even if Denise insists he's twisting the reality completely."
Richards has hit back, insisting she moved out of the property two years ago and blaming Phypers and his relatives – who still live there – for its current condition.
"She opened her home to his family, and now he's repaying her by painting her as dirty and neglectful. It's pure vindictiveness," said an insider.
Legal Crossfire And Public Feud
Phypers, an actor who once appeared in the film Dirty Hands, has separately accused Richards of abusing prescription medication, being unfaithful, and failing to finalize his adoption of their daughter, Eloise, 12.
Richards, who also has two daughters – Sami, 21, and Lola, 20 – with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, rejects all of those claims.
A lawyer for Richards previously alleged Phypers "stole" her laptop and phone and has been "harassing" her by leaking personal information. He denies this, insisting she is retaliating because, in his words, "I publicly dumped her to the world, and she's mad."
Denise Richards Vows To Fight Back
But Richards' allies say she is determined to fight back. One friend claimed, "She's keeping busy with work and focusing on her kids, but underneath, she's seething.
Richards is ready to spend whatever it takes to battle Aaron in court, even though each move seems to trigger more outrageous accusations. She feels she has no option but to stand her ground."
Court documents show Richards was recently granted permission to re-enter the home to collect her personal belongings and remove her dogs, while Phypers was ordered to stay 100 yards away.
Yet even that has not ended the hostilities. A second source claimed, "This has escalated into an all-out war. Denise is desperate to move forward, but every time she tries, Aaron comes back with another way to cut her down."