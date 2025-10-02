'Horny' Florida Nurse Who 'Raped' Stepson 'Separates' from Boy's Father... After Accepting 'Cushy' Plea Deal
Oct. 2 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
The Florida nurse who was accused of raping her teenage stepson has separated from the boy's father, RadarOnline.com can report.
Alexis Von Yates, who is now serving two years in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges, tried to justify her actions by noting how "similar to his father" the 15-year-old looked.
Von Yates was arrested after her husband walked in on her and the teen engaging in sexual activity last year. She and David Yates have been married since 2017, and the couple shares two biological children.
Pictures of the once-happy couple populate David's social media, chronicling their relationship. That all changed last July, when David's son from a previous relationship visited his father and stepmother for summer vacation.
According to police, Von Yates had been flirting and trying to seduce her stepson for weeks before their sexual encounter, often telling the teen she was "horny."
One night, as a movie played in the background, Yates reportedly said she was bored and told the boy how "horny" she was because "she had not had sex in two weeks and she was on her period."
The victim recalled in the arrest affidavit that the two started cuddling. He moved on to kissing her neck before the two started making out.
Von Yates Begged for Forgiveness
"I wish you were 18, because you're not old enough," Yates allegedly told the teen as they cuddled, according to the affidavit. She then "kicked off" her panties and the pair engaged in oral sex and intercourse without a condom.
When the boy's father came home from work early, he allegedly found them naked on the couch having sex. Shocked, he began throwing things at the two, shouting: "What the f---" is going on?"
Yates reportedly begged for forgiveness, and tried to reason that the naked underage victim "looked like his father when he was younger."
Pleading to a Lesser Charge
Von Yates was originally charged with "sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age by a person in familial custody," but pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of lewd and lascivious battery.
Last month, she was sentenced to serve two years in the Department of Corrections, followed by two years of community control and 10 years of sex offender probation.
The teenage victim, who is still undergoing therapy, has reportedly only spoken to his father once in the past year.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the teen boy's family pushed for the plea to spare him from having to return to Florida to testify, which they feared would derail the progress he's made during his ongoing mental health treatment.
The Boy's Mother Lashed Out
His biological mother, however, had plenty to say at Von Yates' sentencing, slamming her as a "coward" and saying what happened to her son makes her sick.
"I am angry, I am hurt, at times it makes me physically ill. But I, like (my son) will rise above," the mother said. "Despite all of the trauma inflicted upon him, he still has a beautiful life to look forward to. A life full of love, hope, and endless possibilities."
Then she turned her anger to Von Yates: "As for you, Alexis, you have shown absolutely no remorse or accountability for your despicable actions."
The mom added: "You systemically manipulated, groomed, and sexually abused a child. Through your actions and through your conduct since, you have proven to be a coward.
"There is nowhere you can go to escape the truth. For the rest of your life, the world will see you for exactly what you are – an incestuous pedophile who will forever only be remembered for what she took from a child."