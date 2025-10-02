'Horny' Florida Nurse Who 'Raped' Stepson 'Separates' from Boy's Father... After Accepting 'Cushy' Plea Deal

Von Yates was arrested after her husband walked in on her and the teen engaging in sexual activity last year. She and David Yates have been married since 2017, and the couple shares two biological children.

Pictures of the once-happy couple populate David's social media, chronicling their relationship. That all changed last July, when David's son from a previous relationship visited his father and stepmother for summer vacation.

According to police, Von Yates had been flirting and trying to seduce her stepson for weeks before their sexual encounter, often telling the teen she was "horny."

One night, as a movie played in the background, Yates reportedly said she was bored and told the boy how "horny" she was because "she had not had sex in two weeks and she was on her period."

The victim recalled in the arrest affidavit that the two started cuddling. He moved on to kissing her neck before the two started making out.