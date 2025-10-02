Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Florida

'Horny' Florida Nurse Who 'Raped' Stepson 'Separates' from Boy's Father... After Accepting 'Cushy' Plea Deal

alexis von yates david yates
Source: facebook

Alexis Von Yates has separated from her husband, David Yates.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The Florida nurse who was accused of raping her teenage stepson has separated from the boy's father, RadarOnline.com can report.

Alexis Von Yates, who is now serving two years in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges, tried to justify her actions by noting how "similar to his father" the 15-year-old looked.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
alexis von yates david yates
Source: facebook

The couple had been married since 2017.

Von Yates was arrested after her husband walked in on her and the teen engaging in sexual activity last year. She and David Yates have been married since 2017, and the couple shares two biological children.

Pictures of the once-happy couple populate David's social media, chronicling their relationship. That all changed last July, when David's son from a previous relationship visited his father and stepmother for summer vacation.

According to police, Von Yates had been flirting and trying to seduce her stepson for weeks before their sexual encounter, often telling the teen she was "horny."

One night, as a movie played in the background, Yates reportedly said she was bored and told the boy how "horny" she was because "she had not had sex in two weeks and she was on her period."

The victim recalled in the arrest affidavit that the two started cuddling. He moved on to kissing her neck before the two started making out.

Article continues below advertisement

Von Yates Begged for Forgiveness

alexis von yates
Source: facebook

Von Yates worked as a nurse until she confessed to having relations with her stepson.

"I wish you were 18, because you're not old enough," Yates allegedly told the teen as they cuddled, according to the affidavit. She then "kicked off" her panties and the pair engaged in oral sex and intercourse without a condom.

When the boy's father came home from work early, he allegedly found them naked on the couch having sex. Shocked, he began throwing things at the two, shouting: "What the f---" is going on?"

Yates reportedly begged for forgiveness, and tried to reason that the naked underage victim "looked like his father when he was younger."

Article continues below advertisement

Pleading to a Lesser Charge

Alexis Von Yates mug shot
Source: Marion County Jail

She is now serving two years in an Ocala, Florida prison.

Von Yates was originally charged with "sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age by a person in familial custody," but pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of lewd and lascivious battery.

Last month, she was sentenced to serve two years in the Department of Corrections, followed by two years of community control and 10 years of sex offender probation.

The teenage victim, who is still undergoing therapy, has reportedly only spoken to his father once in the past year.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the teen boy's family pushed for the plea to spare him from having to return to Florida to testify, which they feared would derail the progress he's made during his ongoing mental health treatment.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Taylor Swift and Charli XCX

Taylor Fires Back? Swift's Song Lyrics Leak Hours Before New Album Release... as Fans Think She Bashes Charli XCX in Diss Track in Feud's Latest Chapter

Photo of Candace Owens

Candace Owens Claims Bombshell 'Video Footage' Suggests Charlie Kirk Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson 'May Have Had a Female Accomplice' Help Murder Conservative Activist

The Boy's Mother Lashed Out

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Alexis Von Yates
Source: Court TV

Von Yates was sentenced last month.

His biological mother, however, had plenty to say at Von Yates' sentencing, slamming her as a "coward" and saying what happened to her son makes her sick.

"I am angry, I am hurt, at times it makes me physically ill. But I, like (my son) will rise above," the mother said. "Despite all of the trauma inflicted upon him, he still has a beautiful life to look forward to. A life full of love, hope, and endless possibilities."

Then she turned her anger to Von Yates: "As for you, Alexis, you have shown absolutely no remorse or accountability for your despicable actions."

The mom added: "You systemically manipulated, groomed, and sexually abused a child. Through your actions and through your conduct since, you have proven to be a coward.

"There is nowhere you can go to escape the truth. For the rest of your life, the world will see you for exactly what you are – an incestuous pedophile who will forever only be remembered for what she took from a child."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.