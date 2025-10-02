Diva Wars!: Mariah Carey Reignites Feud with Jennifer Lopez by Insisting she 'Still Doesn't Know' Latino star as She Doubles Down on 'Shady' Viral Comment
Oct. 2 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Mariah Carey has reignited her feud with Jennifer Lopez by insisting she "still doesn't know" her fellow diva, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Honey singer was quizzed about her shady past comment about the Latino superstar during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night.
Mariah Carey's Shady Comment?
Carey coined the seemingly dismissive phrase in 2003 when she was asked her thoughts about Lopez, who is the same age as the singer, 56.
Smiling, she replied: "I don't know her."
And on Wednesday, she reiterated the sentiment, after Cohen asked: "Can you believe how much 'I don't know her' has become part of the lexicon?"
She replied: "The thing is, I was being honest when I said it, so I don't know how it became so big. Honest isn't really something that becomes big most of the time."
Cohen then cheekily followed up, asking: "To clarify, you still do not know her, right?"
"How can I suddenly know... like, you know?" Carey replied, flashing a knowing smile as Cohen laughed.
"The amount of time we have spent in these chairs discussing whether you know her is amazing," the host quipped.
Carey's shady reply left her fans cracking up on social media.
"How can she suddenly know her?" one fan wrote, as another added, "How can I suddenly know… I'm dying. This is the gift that keeps on giving!"
"Maybe the better answer is... I know OF her. But Mariah knows she's just being shady boots and it's freaking hilarious!" someone else wrote.
'I'm Forgetful'
Carey previously shared a similar sentiment while appearing on WWHL with Cohen in 2016.
When he pressed her, asking, "Do you know each other!?" she said, "No!" before adding, "You know what? I'm very forgetful. Apparently, I'm forgetful. Because I don't remember the fact that it was like 'Hi, I'm so and so' and then we moved on.
"If I have never had a conversation about you and someone asks me, I would be like 'I don't know them, but they seem cool' or 'I don't know them.'"
Cohen then asked, "Does she seem cool?" to which Carey replied, "I don't know her. Like, what am I supposed to say?"
Jennifer Lopez Responds
Taylor Fires Back? Swift's Song Lyrics Leak Hours Before New Album Release... as Fans Think She Bashes Charli XCX in Diss Track in Feud's Latest Chapter
In 2016, Lopez responded to the viral comment during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.
"She's forgetful I guess! We've met many times. I don't know... I don't know her that well," Lopez shared.
Lopez later had her chance to talk with Cohen in April 2018, when she seemingly cleared the air and retracted her former comments.
"We have never met. We don't know each other," she said. "I would love to meet her and I would love to be friends with her. I've always been a fan of hers."
The original comment from Carey came during an interview with the German television program Taff in 2003.
When asked about her thoughts on Lopez, Carey shook her head and responded with the now-iconic phrase, which later became a viral meme.