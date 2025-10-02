Diva Wars!: Mariah Carey Reignites Feud with Jennifer Lopez by Insisting she 'Still Doesn't Know' Latino star as She Doubles Down on 'Shady' Viral Comment

The Honey singer was quizzed about her shady past comment about the Latino superstar during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night.

Mariah Carey has reignited her feud with Jennifer Lopez by insisting she "still doesn't know" her fellow diva, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Carey's original comment about Lopez in 2003 since went viral.

Carey coined the seemingly dismissive phrase in 2003 when she was asked her thoughts about Lopez, who is the same age as the singer, 56.

Smiling, she replied: "I don't know her."

And on Wednesday, she reiterated the sentiment, after Cohen asked: "Can you believe how much 'I don't know her' has become part of the lexicon?"

She replied: "The thing is, I was being honest when I said it, so I don't know how it became so big. Honest isn't really something that becomes big most of the time."

Cohen then cheekily followed up, asking: "To clarify, you still do not know her, right?"

"How can I suddenly know... like, you know?" Carey replied, flashing a knowing smile as Cohen laughed.

"The amount of time we have spent in these chairs discussing whether you know her is amazing," the host quipped.