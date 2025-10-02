Taylor Fires Back? Swift's Song Lyrics Leak Hours Before New Album Release... as Fans Think She Bashes Charli XCX in Diss Track in Feud's Latest Chapter

The track allegedly opens with Swift crooning, “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave.” Fans speculated this is a direct dig at Charli, who has been open about drug use in her lyrics.

For example, on her hit song 365, she asks, “Should we do a little key? Should we have a little line?” She also repeatedly mentions “bumpin that,” which appears to be about snorting cocaine.

Swift goes on to sing, “High fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me.”

Prior to her engagement to Travis Kelce, Swift dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.