Taylor Fires Back? Swift's Song Lyrics Leak Hours Before New Album Release... as Fans Think She Bashes Charli XCX in Diss Track in Feud's Latest Chapter
Oct. 2 2025, Published 2:13 p.m. ET
A day before Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl is released, leaked lyrics from a song called Actually Romantic have fans speculating it’s a diss track to Charli XCX.
On Charli’s hit album Brat, which was released in 2024, she has a song titled Everything Is Romantic. Swift using the same word in her track immediately raised eyebrows.
What Did Taylor Swift Say That Fans Think Is About Charli XCX?
The track allegedly opens with Swift crooning, “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave.” Fans speculated this is a direct dig at Charli, who has been open about drug use in her lyrics.
For example, on her hit song 365, she asks, “Should we do a little key? Should we have a little line?” She also repeatedly mentions “bumpin that,” which appears to be about snorting cocaine.
Swift goes on to sing, “High fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me.”
Prior to her engagement to Travis Kelce, Swift dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.
Taylor Swift and Charli XCX's Friendship Appears to Have Changed
Charli, for her part, is married to The 1975’s drummer, George Daniel. It would make sense Charli would then be around Matty quite often.
While Charli opened for Swift on her Reputation Tour in 2018 and even appeared alongside her to perform Shake It Off, their friendship appears to have changed due to Charli getting closer to Healy.
When Charli released Brat, there was also a lot of speculation that a lyric on Sympathy Is a Knife is about Swift when she sings, “This one girl taps my insecurities, don’t know if it’s real or I’m spiraling.”
Charli XCX Previously Denied Rumors 'Sympathy Is a Knife' Was a Diss to Taylor Swift
Charli took to TikTok to confront these rumors in May 2024, sharing, “I’m seeing online that some people think there are diss tracks on Brat and I just wanted to come on here and clarify that there aren’t — apart from maybe Von Dutch, which kind of is — but the other tracks in question aren’t diss tracks.”
“They’re really just about how it’s so complicated being an artist, especially a female artist, where you are pitted against your peers but also expected to be best friends with every single person, constantly,” she added.
Swift spoke out to praise Brat in a 2024 interview.
Taylor Swift Complimented Charli XCX After 'Brat' Was Released
Swift said at the time: "I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard Stay Away in 2011. Her writing is surreal and inventive, always. She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that pay off."
When Charli performed at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Swift was seen dancing during her performance.
To date, neither Swift nor Charli have commented on the alleged diss track.