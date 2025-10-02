Candace Owens Claims Bombshell 'Video Footage' Suggests Charlie Kirk Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson 'May Have Had a Female Accomplice' Help Murder Conservative Activist

Candace Owens has posted "video footage claiming a woman was possibly involved" in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal. “We came across something more solid,” Owens claimed. “We reviewed the footage… [that had been] wiped from the internet. The proof is in the pudding and I’m gonna let you hear it.”

Candace Owens Showed Footage of a Woman Questioning if Charlie Kirk's Asassin Had a Female Accomplice

HOLY CRAP:



Candace Owens reveals there may have been a female accomplice helping Charlie Kirk's shooter.



Doorbell camera footage and an eyewitness depict a woman with alleged shooter, "Tyler Robinson."



Why is the FBI withholding this crucial information?! pic.twitter.com/HGtFfYmTH5 — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) October 1, 2025 Source: @EvanAKilgore/X Candace Owens shared footage of a woman saying a 'girl' may have been Charlie Kirk's assassin's accomplice.

Owens said she was going to set her viewers up to see a clip, informing them in it they were "retracing the footsteps of the killer… at his grandma’s house." “Sure enough, you’re gonna hear right in the beginning his aunt is going to mention that there was a woman who was helping the shooter and she’s not sure whether or not that person was an accomplice,” she claimed. “I would say if you’re helping the shooter you were an accomplice, but somehow, we all missed this in this actual clip.” Owens then showed the footage, which is allegedly from after the murder, and a woman’s voice is clearly heard saying the following: “I wonder if the girl had given him stuff - if there is an accomplice.”

Candace Owens Wonders Why the FBI Didn't Immediately Release Info on the 'Woman With the Alleged Shooter'

Source: @ EvanAKilgore/X Candace Owens asked 'what the heck is going on' with a potential female accomplice not being mentioned to the public.

"So you see," Owens continued, cutting back to herself, "she’s talking about the shooter, and she says, 'I was wondering if the girl had given him stuff' and then somebody off camera says, 'You know, you’re filming.' And she says, 'I’m sorry that you’re filming.' It’s very clear- there’s no question at all… earlier, they're speaking about how she thought the FBI had it wrong. The timing didn’t make sense to her." Owens claimed there's "the woman" who was her “source” who claimed “the FBI cut the footage and she was certain of it” and now this person who “handed over her footage to the FBI” asking if a woman had been an accomplice. She then asked: "Ladies and gentlemen, what the heck is going on? Who was the woman that was with the alleged shooter? Why wouldn't the FBI immediately release that?"

Candace Owens Has Questions About a Potential Female Accomplice in the Murder of Charlie Kirk

Source: MEGA Tyler Robinson has been accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk.

Owens then reminded her viewers that TMZ allegedly already had "doorbell cam footage" the morning after Kirk was killed, which she claims meant "the FBI already had the footage." "They would have seen that there was a woman with the shooter and yet, they chose during this manhunt, during this 33-hour manhunt, not to inform the public that they were also looking for a woman who this lady believes - she wondered - whether or not she would have been an accomplice," Owens claimed. "If that was his accomplice, what happened to this lady? Who is the girl, the woman, that was in this footage, guys?" Owens concluded: "Why would the FBI not tell us something so evidently crucial to this story? That we have a woman that’s involved. What does she look like? How old is she?"

How Did Charlie Kirk Die?

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was assasinated on September 10.