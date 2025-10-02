Denise Richards’ Jaw-Dropping Income at Risk to Pay Off Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers’ 6-figure Debt... after He Claimed to Have 'Zero Income' in Divorce Docs

Denise Richards' hard-earned fortune has come under threat thanks to estranged husband Aaron Phypers' legal battle over his six-figure debt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Richards, 54, and Phypers, 53, duke it out in divorce court, a debt collector filed documents asking the court for permission to go after the Bravo stars' income from her OnlyFans page and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to settle her estranged husband's debt.