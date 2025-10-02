Denise Richards’ Jaw-Dropping Income at Risk to Pay Off Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers’ 6-figure Debt... after He Claimed to Have 'Zero Income' in Divorce Docs
Oct. 2 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Denise Richards' hard-earned fortune has come under threat thanks to estranged husband Aaron Phypers' legal battle over his six-figure debt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Richards, 54, and Phypers, 53, duke it out in divorce court, a debt collector filed documents asking the court for permission to go after the Bravo stars' income from her OnlyFans page and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to settle her estranged husband's debt.
Debt Collector Files Documents to Go After Richards' Income
Court documents revealed Creditors Adjustment Bureau filed documents on September 25 requesting permission to go after Richards' fortune to settle Phypers' $228,000 debt.
The debt collector argued that, because of the estranged couple's marital status, Richards' salary should be fair game to clear up the wellness guru's financial woes. The company also listed Richards' recent projects and associated earnings to support their request.
Creditors Adjustment Bureau noted Richards earned revenue from her OnlyFans account, Amazon, Fox Broadcast from Special Forces season 3, and NBCUniversal, which airs RHOBH and its spin-off.
Phypers' Legal and Financial Woes
The debt collector's recent filing comes after Phypers was ordered to pay his debts in July 2024 following a legal battle.
Creditors Adjustment Bureau sued Phypers and his company, Quantum Epigenetics Consulting, in July 2022 over a $190,000 business loan he allegedly failed to make payments on.
Phypers alleged the pandemic crippled his finances and asked for more time to get caught up on payments.
While both parties reached a settlement, which gave Phypers from 2023 to 2025 to make payments, the debt collector alleged he defaulted after paying only $40,000 towards the outstanding balance.
According to Creditors Adjustment Bureau's lawsuit, Phypers' last payment was received in February 2024. As a result, his outstanding balance was adjusted to $228,000.
Phypers and his company have also been slapped with a separate fraud lawsuit filed by the widow of a former cancer patient.
Meanwhile, Phypers and Richards' relationship rapidly deteriorated, and after six years of marriage, the wellness company owner filed for divorce on July 7.
In his filing, Phypers listed the couple's date of separation as July 4 and demanded spousal support from the reality star as he claimed he had no income.
Phypers claimed Richards brought home a whopping $250,000 a month across her various projects while he made nothing.
He stated: "I had to close down my business last year and have made (no) income since."Richards' ex included a breakdown of his alleged monthly expenses, which included $18,000 on rent, $7,000 on child care, $10,000 on groceries and $15,000 on dining out, and $8,000 on utilities. He additionally claimed he spent $5,000 on laundry services and $20,000 on clothing.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the former couple's divorce turned messy quickly when Richards filed a request for a temporary restraining order days after Phypers filed to end their marriage.
Richards claimed Phypers had been violent towards her over the course of their marriage and included photos of injuries she alleged she sustained from him.