Prince George
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince George's 'Replacement Fun Uncle' Revealed After Youngster Was Left 'Devastated' by Prince Harry's U.S. Move

Split photo of Mike Tindall,Prince George and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince George 'found a new fun uncle after Harry's U.S. move left him devastated.'

Sept. 29 2025, Published 7:21 p.m. ET

Prince George has found a new "fun uncle" in Mike Tindall after being left "devastated" by Prince Harry's departure to the United States, insiders tell RadarOnline.com.

The 12-year-old future king was especially close to his uncle Harry before the Duke of Sussex, now 41, stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California with Meghan Markle, 43, and their children Archie and Lilibet.

George's Bond With Harry Broken by Distance

Split photo of Prince George and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

George once looked to Harry as the uncle who made him laugh.

Harry has since spoken at length about his rift with Prince William, 43, and King Charles, 76, but less about how the split affected his young nephews and niece.

One family source said: "George was very fond of Harry and really felt it when he went. Harry was the uncle who got down on the carpet, played around, and always made him laugh.

"His departure left a noticeable hole in George's life, and it was clear the family needed someone else to take on that role."

Mike Tindall Steps Into the Gap

Photo of Milke Tindall
Source: MEGA

Mike Tindall stepped in as George’s new 'fun uncle.'

Another insider explained: "Mike has naturally stepped into that space. He's easygoing, fun, and never too formal – which is just what George needs. Being the eldest, George already carries a sense of responsibility, so Mike brings some relief.

"He can joke, play, and show affection, giving George the kind of carefree connection every child needs. It's been hugely important."

Body language expert Judi James recently pointed to last year's Christmas gathering at Sandringham as evidence of this bond. She observed Mike pulling George into a hearty hug and kissing him on the head while the young prince and his siblings were otherwise occupied with the formalities of greeting well-wishers.

"Mike just took over the action," she said, calling it a touching moment that highlighted his easy rapport with the children.

Harry Once Thrived as Uncle

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry was an involved uncle before his move.

Harry himself once spoke warmly of being an uncle. In his memoir Spare, he recalled the excitement surrounding George's birth in 2013: "I looked forward to popping in all the time. Look! It's Uncle Harry! 'Ello, Just thought I'd stop by. Holding a bottle of wine and an armful of kiddie presents. Dropping to the floor and wrestling with little George."

He also admitted to feeling a deep sense of responsibility for William's children, despite being told by his brother that they were not his to worry about.

A royal aide said: "Harry was always eager to play a part in George's life and had a strong protective streak. But being so far away now means that space has naturally been taken by someone else."

George's Happiness With Tindall Clear

Split photo of Mike Tindall and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

William and Kate welcomed Mike's bond with their son.

"It's not that George doesn't remember Harry – he absolutely does – but children need someone who's there day-to-day, not just in stories or recollections," the aide continued.

Another courtier added: "Mike has taken on the role in a way few anticipated. He's obviously devoted to his own children, but he's also carved out time for William and Kate's kids.

"George clearly admires him, and the happiness is obvious when they're together. He's effectively become the new fun uncle in George's life."

