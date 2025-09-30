EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Wails 'It's Impossible for Me to Make Meghan Happy' As He Continues Relentless Royal Reunion Campaign
Sept. 30 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has told friends he feels it is "impossible" to keep Meghan Markle happy while also pursuing reconciliation with his family – leaving him caught between two worlds as he steps up efforts to rebuild ties with King Charles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex has been quietly engaged in talks with the palace after a recent meeting in London between him and Charles – their first in 19 months.
Harry's Lose-Lose Dilemma
Officials hope the discussions could pave the way for the first public reunion between father and son in months. Yet sources say palace figures are growing increasingly frustrated Markle, 44, has remained absent from the process.
An insider claimed: "The royal family values Harry's attempts to mend fences, and Charles in particular is glad to see the effort. Still, Harry is handling the discussions by himself, while Meghan keeps her distance. He's admitted to friends that it feels like an impossible balance – he can't satisfy Meghan while also persuading his family she truly wants reconciliation. To him, it feels like a lose-lose situation."
Harry's overtures have included a proposal to share his diary with palace officials to avoid clashes over royal engagements. The move follows an incident in July when his visit to Angola overshadowed Queen Camilla's official birthday portrait.
Coordination with Charles, 76, and Prince William, 43, is now part of a "deconfliction" effort intended to cool tensions, according to insiders.
Regret Over Past Remarks
Another source claimed: "Harry has expressed genuine regret over some of the remarks he made in interviews and in Spare. His team has passed that along, and Charles has been open to it.
"Meghan, however, hasn't followed suit. She remains convinced they were mistreated and isn't willing to compromise. There's concern within the palace that Harry may be committing to more than he's actually able to deliver."
Behind the scenes, the pressure on Markle is growing. Palace officials want her directly involved in talks rather than "lurking in the background," as one put it. They have also sought assurances she will not publish a memoir of her own.
Palace Insists Markle Must Engage
A senior aide remarked: "Harry is making every effort to set the stage, but eventually Meghan will need to engage. If she stays out of it, it gives the impression she's quietly directing things behind the scenes – precisely the palace's biggest concern. The King wants assurance that both of them are committed, not only Harry."
While Harry devotes his energy to family diplomacy, Markle has focused on expanding her lifestyle brand As Ever. The company launched earlier this year with artisanal jams and teas, and recently branched into wine.
She is also into a second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, after the first attracted modest audiences compared to the couple's blockbuster 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
Harry Caught Between Two Worlds
A third source claimed: "Harry is in a delicate position. He's eager to reconcile and has said to friends that life's too short for ongoing rifts, but Meghan maintains the palace hasn't accepted accountability. Unless she chooses to get involved, Harry will remain caught in the middle – struggling to appease both sides and feeling as though he's falling short with each."