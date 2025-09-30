EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Wails 'It's Impossible for Me to Make Meghan Happy' As He Continues Relentless Royal Reunion Campaign

Officials hope the discussions could pave the way for the first public reunion between father and son in months. Yet sources say palace figures are growing increasingly frustrated Markle, 44, has remained absent from the process.

An insider claimed: "The royal family values Harry's attempts to mend fences, and Charles in particular is glad to see the effort. Still, Harry is handling the discussions by himself, while Meghan keeps her distance. He's admitted to friends that it feels like an impossible balance – he can't satisfy Meghan while also persuading his family she truly wants reconciliation. To him, it feels like a lose-lose situation."

Harry's overtures have included a proposal to share his diary with palace officials to avoid clashes over royal engagements. The move follows an incident in July when his visit to Angola overshadowed Queen Camilla's official birthday portrait.

Coordination with Charles, 76, and Prince William, 43, is now part of a "deconfliction" effort intended to cool tensions, according to insiders.