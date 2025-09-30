EXCLUSIVE: 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Vows She's Not Done With Mario Lopez Yet... After Defamation Lawsuit She Filed Against Him Was Dismissed

Late last week, a judge granted Lopez’s anti-SLAPP motion in full, striking all claims brought against him. He is also now entitled to make Townsend pay his legal fees.

However, Townsend is keeping her spirits up and looks forward to her next day in court.

"It’s on to the appellate courts now!" she declared. "This is where real change happens and where case law is shaped."

But first, Townsend will turn her attention to the restraining order Lopez was granted against her, keeping her at least 100 yards away from him and his family.

"Right now, my focus is on appealing the restraining order decision," she continued. "One of the grounds for the appeal is that the anti-SLAPP motion was never properly heard, and Mario’s team presented no opposition evidence."