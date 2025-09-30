EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Left Outraged and Speechless After 'Being Slapped With $43,000 Bill For Live-In Yogi From Prince Andrew'
Sept. 30 2025, Published 7:04 p.m. ET
King Charles was left stunned after learning his younger brother Prince Andrew attempted to pass him a $43,000 bill for a live-in yogi – a demand the monarch flatly refused, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The extraordinary revelation comes from the new royal biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, by historian Andrew Lownie, which examines the Duke of York's turbulent life, his controversial marriage to Sarah Ferguson and the debts left in the wake of his fall from grace.
Charles Outraged by Lavish Request
According to the book, Andrew's requests for financial support from his family have become a repeated source of friction since Queen Elizabeth's death.
A palace insider said: "Charles was outraged when this bill for Andrew's so-called spiritual healer landed on his desk. It was more than $40,000 for chanting, massages and holistic therapy, and to make matters worse the yogi apparently stayed at Royal Lodge for weeks at a time. The King couldn't believe Andrew expected him to pay for it. He was speechless."
Andrew, 65, has lived at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park since 2002, when he secured a 75-year lease on the Crown Estate property. The late Queen Elizabeth II was said to have covered some of his living costs, but that arrangement ended when Charles, 76, took the throne.
Royal Lodge Tensions Boil Over
Charles has privately voiced concerns about the optics of a disgraced, non-working royal occupying a 30-room mansion and is said to want them both out immediately.
Another source said: "Charles has long wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge, but the lease ties his hands as long as Andrew pays for its upkeep. What the king can do is stop funding the luxuries – the staff, the consultants, and in this case the yogi. He's drawn a line and made it plain that those perks are finished."
Indulgences No Longer Tolerated
The book alleges the healer, flown in from India, would sometimes remain at Royal Lodge for up to a month, living alongside Andrew and Sarah.
While such indulgences were tolerated under the Queen, Charles reportedly drew the line, insisting that his brother cover his own security and personal expenses.
Andrew's financial situation has been precarious since stepping back from public life in 2019 over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. He reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with Virginia Giuffre in 2022, after she accused him of sexual assault – claims he denied.
Brothers' Bond Cools Over Time
He now shares Royal Lodge with Sarah, though their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have long since moved out.
A third insider said: "Charles has little tolerance for the way Andrew continues to live. He believes his brother carries on as though nothing has shifted, when in truth his circumstances are completely altered. With the Queen no longer covering his costs, Andrew is finding it difficult to adapt."
Lownie's book also revisits the shifting dynamic between the royal brothers, recalling how Charles once doted on Andrew and Prince Edward as children, even writing them a storybook.
Over time, however, the bond cooled, with Charles described as unsympathetic to Andrew's scandals and increasingly wary of his demands.