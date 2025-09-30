EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Left Outraged and Speechless After 'Being Slapped With $43,000 Bill For Live-In Yogi From Prince Andrew'

According to the book, Andrew's requests for financial support from his family have become a repeated source of friction since Queen Elizabeth's death.

A palace insider said: "Charles was outraged when this bill for Andrew's so-called spiritual healer landed on his desk. It was more than $40,000 for chanting, massages and holistic therapy, and to make matters worse the yogi apparently stayed at Royal Lodge for weeks at a time. The King couldn't believe Andrew expected him to pay for it. He was speechless."

Andrew, 65, has lived at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park since 2002, when he secured a 75-year lease on the Crown Estate property. The late Queen Elizabeth II was said to have covered some of his living costs, but that arrangement ended when Charles, 76, took the throne.