EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban's Prenup Riches Rage — How Nicole Kidman is 'Consumed With Anger' Country Singer is Poised to Snatch $11MILLION From Her in Split Due to 'Sneaky Cocaine Clause'

The 58-year-old actress and the 57-year-old singer signed the agreement before their 2006 wedding. It entitles Urban to $600,000 for every year of marriage – on the condition he remained sober.

Nicole Kidman is "furious" over the terms of her prenuptial agreement with Keith Urban , which could see the country star walk away with more than $17million following their separation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After 19 years together, insiders claim Kidman is "consumed with anger" he now stands to collect the full amount.

A source close to the couple said: "Nicole feels the clause was slipped in to protect Keith, but in the end it protects his finances. She supported him through his addiction, and now she sees him benefiting from it. That has left her feeling deeply betrayed."

Another insider said the payout has sharpened tensions at a difficult time.

They claimed: "Keith qualifies for a huge payout because he remained sober. Nicole is glad he stayed on that path, but she resents that the payoff comes out of her pocket. To her, it feels like rubbing salt into the wound of their break-up."