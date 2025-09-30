EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban's Prenup Riches Rage — How Nicole Kidman is 'Consumed With Anger' Country Singer is Poised to Snatch $11MILLION From Her in Split Due to 'Sneaky Cocaine Clause'
Sept. 30 2025, Published 6:55 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman is "furious" over the terms of her prenuptial agreement with Keith Urban, which could see the country star walk away with more than $17million following their separation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old actress and the 57-year-old singer signed the agreement before their 2006 wedding. It entitles Urban to $600,000 for every year of marriage – on the condition he remained sober.
A Clause That Backfired
After 19 years together, insiders claim Kidman is "consumed with anger" he now stands to collect the full amount.
A source close to the couple said: "Nicole feels the clause was slipped in to protect Keith, but in the end it protects his finances. She supported him through his addiction, and now she sees him benefiting from it. That has left her feeling deeply betrayed."
Another insider said the payout has sharpened tensions at a difficult time.
They claimed: "Keith qualifies for a huge payout because he remained sober. Nicole is glad he stayed on that path, but she resents that the payoff comes out of her pocket. To her, it feels like rubbing salt into the wound of their break-up."
Urban's Battle With Addiction
Urban has been candid about his struggles with drugs and alcohol. In a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he recalled Kidman staging an intervention just months after their wedding.
"She made a decision to turn around and initiate ultimately this intervention. It was done in such a way that the love in that room at that moment was just right. I was like, 'Put the cuffs on, let's go,'" he said.
He credited Kidman with saving his life, and at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala last year, he admitted: "We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens."
Separate Lives and Rising Tensions
The couple share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, and have been living apart since the summer.
Urban moved out of their Nashville home while touring, while Kidman remained with their children. During filming of Practical Magic 2 in London, she rented a Hampstead property for $87,000 a month.
A source familiar with the family claimed: "Nicole has been holding everything together for the children while Keith is away. The idea that she is now expected to pay him millions because of a clause he benefits from feels outrageous to her."
Signs Of Strain In Public
Observers had long noted signs of strain. At a FIFA Club World Cup match in June, Kidman was seen fidgeting with her left hand while Urban avoided eye contact. Their last major red carpet outing was at the AFI tribute, where Urban publicly praised her.
He said at the time: "Four months into a marriage, and I'm in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us. Nic pushed through every negative voice – I'm sure even some of her own – and she chose love."
A source claimed: "Nicole gave him her loyalty and her patience for nearly two decades. The idea that she now owes him financially has left her incandescent with rage."