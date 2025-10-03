Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Nicole Kidman

Ultimate Betrayal: Nicole Kidman's Friendship with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'Being Torn Apart' — As Actress is 'Deeply Hurt' Over 'Silence' From Pals on Keith Urban Divorce

Split photo of Nicole Kidman, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman has been 'betrayed' by Keith Urban's pals, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Oct. 3 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman has been put through the ringer as she grieves the loss of her 19-year marriage with Keith Urban – and many close Nashville friends they once shared, including fellow country music singer Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the two couples were said to grow close in recent years, even hanging out together at Kidman and Urban's $3.5million home, insiders claimed Kidman, 58, has been deeply hurt by the "silence" from those in her estranged husband's inner circle, many of whom she considered her friends as well.

Keith Urban Sparks Friendship With Blake Shelton

Split photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Source: MEGA

Urban and Shelton grew close working on a project together and shared marriage 'advice.'

While both Urban, 57, and Shelton, 49, have been in each other's orbits for years now thanks to their country music careers, insiders said the two singers grew close while working on the TV series The Road together.

The two country crooners began hanging out regularly and even bounced relationship advice off each other. According to sources, the former Voice coach thought very highly of his pal's marriage to the Oscar winner.

An insider shared: "(Shelton) really admires what Keith has built with Nicole – it's something they talk about a lot, and Keith's been an incredible sounding board for Blake.

"Keith has a lot of advice on what it takes to weather storms and keep a marriage going when things are challenging."

Urban's Pals Never Warned Kidman About 'Cheating Rumors'

Photo of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Source: MEGA

Kidman hosted Shelton and Stefani at the $3.5million Nashville home she shared with Urban.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kidman is said to be the one who desperately fought to save the marriage before Urban moved out of their Nashville home and into a rental property.

One day after the bombshell separation news – and amid rumors of the You'll Think of Me singer already moving on with "another woman" – Kidman officially filed for divorce.

Insiders later claimed gossip about Urban's having a romantic partner not named Kidman was considered an open secret around the Music City, which added a layer of betrayal to the already painful situation Kidman is in.

Kidman 'Can't Understand' Why Nashville Pals Said Nothing

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Kidman 'feels blindsided' by Urban's Nashville friends, who have been 'silent' on rumors about their marriage.

While Kidman believed she was also friends with Shelton and Stefani, their loyalty to Urban has been made painfully clear, according to a source close to the situation.

The insider claimed: "Nicole feels blindsided not just by Keith but by the silence of the whole group. She can't understand how no one gave her even a hint, not Blake, not anyone."

Whispers about Urban's "late nights and mysterious disappearances" were also said to swirl for months before Kidman filed for divorce, prompting the Babygirl star to reflect on her friendships in a much different light.

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed the actress 'feels betrayed' because she thought Shelton and Stefani 'were her friends too.'

The source continued: "Looking back, Nicole sees it now. The jokes, the awkward pauses, the looks – they were signs. She just didn't want to believe them.

"She thought they were her friends, too. Now she feels betrayed by the whole world Keith came from."

