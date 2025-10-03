Ultimate Betrayal: Nicole Kidman's Friendship with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'Being Torn Apart' — As Actress is 'Deeply Hurt' Over 'Silence' From Pals on Keith Urban Divorce

While both Urban, 57, and Shelton, 49, have been in each other's orbits for years now thanks to their country music careers, insiders said the two singers grew close while working on the TV series The Road together.

The two country crooners began hanging out regularly and even bounced relationship advice off each other. According to sources, the former Voice coach thought very highly of his pal's marriage to the Oscar winner.

An insider shared: "(Shelton) really admires what Keith has built with Nicole – it's something they talk about a lot, and Keith's been an incredible sounding board for Blake.

"Keith has a lot of advice on what it takes to weather storms and keep a marriage going when things are challenging."