EXCLUSIVE: Why Tom Holland and Zendaya Are STILL Not Married — As Couple 'Hide Away in Mansion From Stalkers'

A source close to the couple claimed: "Tom and Zendaya are under enormous strain from the attention. They had people gathering outside their house, sometimes dozens at a time, and it became impossible to ignore.

"They've been forced to spend around $2,000 a day on private security just to feel safe. That kind of pressure makes it hard to even think about a wedding."

Both stars have full filming slates. Zendaya is shooting the next chapter of Dune while also committed to multiple upcoming projects, and Holland is working alongside her on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, due for release next summer.

Stylist Law Roach recently admitted about the sluggish process of the pair's marriage planning: "The process hasn't even started yet. Zendaya is working on so many movies… we have time. We have a lot of time."