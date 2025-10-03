EXCLUSIVE: Why Tom Holland and Zendaya Are STILL Not Married — As Couple 'Hide Away in Mansion From Stalkers'
Oct. 3 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Tom Holland and Zendaya may be one of the most adored couples in Hollywood, but their wedding plans have been put on hold "indefinitely" as they juggle packed filming schedules and growing concerns about their safety, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 29-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming star and his fiancée, also 29, confirmed their engagement earlier this year after Zendaya debuted a $200,000 diamond ring at the Golden Globes. Yet despite hopes that the pair would walk down the aisle quickly, insiders say they have not even begun planning for their nuptials – and are instead focusing on work commitments and navigating the pressure of fans who have camped outside their home in London.
Why Is The Wedding Delayed?
A source close to the couple claimed: "Tom and Zendaya are under enormous strain from the attention. They had people gathering outside their house, sometimes dozens at a time, and it became impossible to ignore.
"They've been forced to spend around $2,000 a day on private security just to feel safe. That kind of pressure makes it hard to even think about a wedding."
Both stars have full filming slates. Zendaya is shooting the next chapter of Dune while also committed to multiple upcoming projects, and Holland is working alongside her on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, due for release next summer.
Stylist Law Roach recently admitted about the sluggish process of the pair's marriage planning: "The process hasn't even started yet. Zendaya is working on so many movies… we have time. We have a lot of time."
Zendaya Can't Stop Gushing Over Holland
Another insider claimed: "Tom and Zendaya are in a great place together, but the moment just isn't ideal. They want their wedding to feel intimate and special, not something hurried while they're worn out from filming and worried about stalkers outside their home.
"Until things settle down with security, they're content to put it on hold."
The couple first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, denying rumors of romance for several years until photographs of them kissing surfaced in 2021. Holland confirmed the relationship publicly that same year with an Instagram post wishing Zendaya a happy 25th birthday.
Zendaya has spoken warmly about working alongside Holland. She told Vanity Fair last year: "It's actually strangely comfortable. It's like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside. I love working with him. He's so talented and so passionate about what he does.
"He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he's absolutely worn down."
Engagement Details
Despite the delays, family members have hinted at how traditional their engagement was.
Holland's father, Dominic, revealed earlier this year: "He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… when, where, how, what to say, what to wear."
Another source said: "At their core, Tom and Zendaya are very traditional. He proposed in a classic, old-fashioned way, and they want their marriage to carry that same sense of meaning and stability. For now, though, they're holding off until they can enjoy it without the constant stress of fans turning up outside their home."
While the couple remain tight-lipped, friends say they are determined to shield their private life even as speculation builds. One insider added: "There's a lot of excitement around the wedding, but Tom and Zendaya have made it clear – it's going to happen on their timeline, and only when they feel the moment is right."