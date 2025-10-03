Nicki Minaj Urges Taylor Swift to 'Go in for the Kill' in Shocking Response... After Pop Star Allegedly Disses Charli XCX on New Album 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Oct. 3 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Nicki Minaj has given her opinion on Taylor Swift’s alleged dig at Charli XCX on her new record, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Charli’s massive album Brat, which was released in 2024, she has a song titled Everything Is Romantic. Swift, using the same word in her track, immediately raised eyebrows once she dropped the track.
Taylor Swift's Alleged Diss to Charli XCX
The track opens with Swift singing, "I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke's got you brave." Fans concluded this to be a direct dig at Charli, who has been open about drug use in her lyrics.
For example, on the song 365, she asks, "Should we do a little key? Should we have a little line?" She also repeatedly mentions "bumpin that," which appears to be about snorting cocaine.
Swift goes on to sing, "High fived my ex and then you said you're glad he ghosted me."
Nicki Minaj Weighs in on Taylor Swift's Alleged Diss Track About Charil XCX
Taking to X, Minaj posted the lyrics and wrote, "Why all the SAG’s giving out lashings tonight? Oh wow."
Minaj, who added a smiley face emoji, also said, "#Cancelled is diabolical. Let’s go TAYLOR!!!!!!"
"Go in for the kill, Taylor,” she added in another post. “Let’s go!!!!”
There Was Speculation a 2024 Charli XCX Track Was About Taylor Swift
Before her engagement to Travis Kelce, Swift dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Charli’s husband, George Daniel, is also in The 1975, which means Charli is around Healy often.
While Charli opened for Swift on her Reputation Tour in 2018 and even appeared alongside her to perform Shake It Off, their friendship appears to have changed due to Charli getting closer to Healy.
When Charli released Brat, there was also a lot of speculation that a lyric on Sympathy Is a Knife is about Swift when she sings, "This one girl taps my insecurities, don't know if it's real or I'm spiraling."
Charli XCX Dispelled Rumors Her Song Was a Diss
Charli took to TikTok to dispel these rumors in May 2024, sharing, "I'm seeing online that some people think there are diss tracks on Brat and I just wanted to come on here and clarify that there aren’t – apart from maybe Von Dutch, which kind of is – but the other tracks in question aren't diss tracks."
"They're really just about how it’s so complicated being an artist, especially a female artist, where you are pitted against your peers but also expected to be best friends with every single person, constantly,” she elaborated.
To date, neither Swift nor Charli has commented on the alleged diss track.