Nicki Minaj Urges Taylor Swift to 'Go in for the Kill' in Shocking Response... After Pop Star Allegedly Disses Charli XCX on New Album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

On Charli’s massive album Brat, which was released in 2024, she has a song titled Everything Is Romantic. Swift, using the same word in her track, immediately raised eyebrows once she dropped the track.

Nicki Minaj has given her opinion on Taylor Swift ’s alleged dig at Charli XCX on her new record, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Swift sang, 'the coke's got you brave,' which people think is a diss aimed at Charli XCX.

The track opens with Swift singing, "I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke's got you brave." Fans concluded this to be a direct dig at Charli, who has been open about drug use in her lyrics.

For example, on the song 365, she asks, "Should we do a little key? Should we have a little line?" She also repeatedly mentions "bumpin that," which appears to be about snorting cocaine.

Swift goes on to sing, "High fived my ex and then you said you're glad he ghosted me."