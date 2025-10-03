EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Reason Hollywood's Hottest Leading Man Is 'Finding it Impossible' to Find a New Girlfriend

A source close to the trio claimed: "Glen is like an honorary Jonas Brother at this stage. Nick and Priyanka treat him as part of the family, and it's tough for them to see him succeeding professionally but not finding happiness in love.

"They're baffled he's still single because they think he's the full package. That's why they've taken it upon themselves to help him meet someone genuine – a woman who's interested in Glen, not his celebrity."

The actor shocked many last year by swapping Los Angeles for his native Texas, a decision insiders say was driven by a desire for authenticity in both friendships and relationships.

One Hollywood insider said: "A huge part of his decision to move was about wanting a real relationship. In L.A., plenty of women chase after him, but too often it's because of what his fame can offer. Glen felt going back to Texas would give him a better chance of meeting someone with more genuine intentions."