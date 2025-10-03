Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Reason Hollywood's Hottest Leading Man Is 'Finding it Impossible' to Find a New Girlfriend

Photo of Glen Powell
Source: MEGA

Glen Powell seems to need some help to reel in a girlfriend.

Oct. 3 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Glen Powell may be one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors, but behind the red-carpet smiles, the Top Gun: Maverick star is said to be struggling to find love – and leaning on his closest friends for help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 36-year-old has built a reputation as a modern leading man, starring in romantic comedies and action blockbusters, while earning a fan base that admires his blend of charisma and old-school charm. Yet despite his status as a heartthrob, those close to him say Powell is finding it "impossible" to meet someone genuine, prompting his pals Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to step in as matchmakers.

Why Can't Glen Powell Find Love?

Photo of Glen Powell
Source: MEGA

Powell is struggling to find a new relationship.

A source close to the trio claimed: "Glen is like an honorary Jonas Brother at this stage. Nick and Priyanka treat him as part of the family, and it's tough for them to see him succeeding professionally but not finding happiness in love.

"They're baffled he's still single because they think he's the full package. That's why they've taken it upon themselves to help him meet someone genuine – a woman who's interested in Glen, not his celebrity."

The actor shocked many last year by swapping Los Angeles for his native Texas, a decision insiders say was driven by a desire for authenticity in both friendships and relationships.

One Hollywood insider said: "A huge part of his decision to move was about wanting a real relationship. In L.A., plenty of women chase after him, but too often it's because of what his fame can offer. Glen felt going back to Texas would give him a better chance of meeting someone with more genuine intentions."

Help From Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Photo of Glen Powell
Source: MEGA

Powell is said to be getting help in the love department from a Hollywood couple.

The Jonas–Chopra household, known for its own fairytale romance, is said to be protective of Powell's search.

Another source claimed: "Nick and Priyanka are very savvy about the pitfalls of dating when you're as high-profile as Glen – it can be intimidating. That's why they've begun introducing him to women from their own trusted circle.

"Priyanka laughs that it's like an arranged marriage, but behind the joke, she's genuinely intent on matching him with someone accomplished, kind and sincere."

Powell's career momentum shows no sign of slowing. He is currently filming an adaptation of Stephen King's Running Man, his seventh feature in three years, and has drawn headlines for his on-screen chemistry with leading ladies including Sydney Sweeney and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The One That Got Away?

Photo of Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Powell has been connected to Sydney Sweeney in the past.

Rumors of romance with both actresses circulated last year, though Powell's mother dismissed speculation about Sweeney, saying: "Sydney is a friend. They've been friends for so long… they're definitely not together."

Chopra's extensive Hollywood network may yet provide the answer.

A third source said: "Priyanka already has a shortlist of intelligent, beautiful, and accomplished friends she hopes to introduce to Glen. It's nothing like a reality show setup – no roses or TV drama – but she's genuinely determined to see if one of them could be the right fit."

Photo of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Source: MEGA

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are believed to be helping Powell find love.

Powell, who was also photographed leaving the BAFTAs with Lily James earlier this year, is said to admire what Jonas and Chopra have built together since meeting in 2017. The couple married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Malti in 2022.

The insider added: "What Glen's looking for is something genuine – a relationship like the one Nick and Priyanka share. He has a lot of faith in their instincts and knows they'll keep an open mind.

"The entire Jonas clan is pulling for him, convinced they can help him find stability, and Glen's open to letting them take the lead."

