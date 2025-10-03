Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Jealous' Priscilla Presley 'Blamed' Lisa Marie For 'Wrecking' Her Marriage to Elvis... as She 'Spits on Late Daughter's Grave' With New Memoir

Photo of Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley is said to have put the blame on her daughter for her marriage to Elvis failing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 3 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Priscilla Presley does not hold back in her new memoir, calling out her late daughter, Lisa Marie, and suggesting she was the reason her marriage to Elvis fell apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old's book, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, includes several bombshells and pulls back the curtain on the mother-daughter relationship like never before.

Why Priscilla Presley 'Blamed' Lisa Marie

Photo of Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie
Source: MEGA

Priscilla 'blamed' Lisa Marie for her marriage to Elvis crashing and burning, according to sources.

"Priscilla was always jealous of Lisa because Elvis gave all his attention to his daughter," an insider claimed, suggesting that "Priscilla is essentially spitting on her daughter’s grave," with her tell-all.

The source also claimed Priscilla's granddaughter, and Lisa Marie's grown daughter, Riley Keough, is "upset" about the memoir, but "she's holding her tongue."

At one point in the memoir, Priscilla goes into the time the legendary singer openly asked her if she wanted to get an abortion after she unexpectedly got pregnant with Lisa Marie on their wedding night in 1967.

“Our wedding had meant I could finally come out in the open," Priscilla writes. "I was so excited. But when I got pregnant on my wedding night, those dreams fell apart.”

Bombshell Revelations in Priscilla Presley's Memoir

Photo of Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla drops shocking revelations in her new memoir, revealing Elvis wanted her to abort Lisa Marie.

She writes: "Making everything worse was the fact that Elvis lost interest in me sexually once Lisa was born. He had never been able to make love to a woman who’d had a child.”

The insider claimed Priscilla "always blamed" Lisa Marie for "wrecking" her marriage to the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

"Lisa was treated badly by her mother, she really was," the source claimed. "They would have feuds and spend four to eight months at a time not talking to each other."

Also in the memoir, Priscilla admits to introducing her daughter to Scientology because she was "broken" following Elvis' death, and that Lisa Marie also began experimenting with serious drugs at a young age.

"I eventually found out she was using pot, cocaine, alcohol, and sedatives while she was in school," Priscilla reveals in her book.

Lisa Marie's Marriage to Michael Jackson Brought Drama to the Family

Photo of Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

The 80-year-old also touches on her daughter's short-lived marriage to Michael Jackson, and how she wasn't a fan of their relationship.

Priscilla also admits to betraying her only daughter during Lisa Marie's custody battle with then-husband Michael Lockwood over their twin daughters, Finley and Harper, now 17. At the time, Priscilla refused to sign an affidavit stating Lockwood was an unfit dad.

"Signing it would be perjury," she writes.

The Naked Gun actress was also not a fan of Lisa Marie's marriage to Michael Jackson, a relationship that made headlines around the world, because the King of Pop "didn't love her."

Priscilla explains in her memoir: "I asked her if they had a physical relationship. Like so many people, I wasn't sure. She said, ‘Yeah’ … I knew in my bones that Michael wasn't marrying Lisa Marie; he was marrying the Presley dynasty."

Photo of Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie tied the knot to the King of Pop because it would 'bother her mother.'

According to the source, since Priscilla and Lisa Marie's relationship was shattered, she got married to the Bad hitmaker because "she knew it would bother her mother."

Priscilla previously said of the time she learned of her daughter's decision: "Someone came in and said, 'Lisa Marie got married!' They said, 'Michael Jackson,' I said, 'No, she wouldn't do that to me!' But sure enough, it was on the news.

"She called me and I said, 'Did you marry Michael Jackson? And she said, 'Yes.'"

Priscilla, who is currently battling it out in court with her former business partners who are suing her over accusations of fraud, was accused of "masterminding a scheme to defraud them, using her celebrity status to destroy reputations and exploiting the tragic death of (daughter) Lisa Marie" for financial gain.

