EXCLUSIVE: 'Jealous' Priscilla Presley 'Blamed' Lisa Marie For 'Wrecking' Her Marriage to Elvis... as She 'Spits on Late Daughter's Grave' With New Memoir

"Priscilla was always jealous of Lisa because Elvis gave all his attention to his daughter," an insider claimed, suggesting that "Priscilla is essentially spitting on her daughter’s grave," with her tell-all.

The source also claimed Priscilla's granddaughter, and Lisa Marie's grown daughter, Riley Keough, is "upset" about the memoir, but "she's holding her tongue."

At one point in the memoir, Priscilla goes into the time the legendary singer openly asked her if she wanted to get an abortion after she unexpectedly got pregnant with Lisa Marie on their wedding night in 1967.

“Our wedding had meant I could finally come out in the open," Priscilla writes. "I was so excited. But when I got pregnant on my wedding night, those dreams fell apart.”